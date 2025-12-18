Grace Chorale of Brooklyn

Offered by

Grace Chorale of Brooklyn

About the memberships

Spring 2026 Membership Dues

Membership (full)
$150

No expiration

Half-Price Membership (or 2 installments of full membership)
$75

No expiration

Chose this if you are under 30, have a half-price dues waiver, or chose if you are paying full membership in two $75 installments (please pay the balance before the end of October).
Please indicate below why you are paying $75 below.

Other Membership Level
Free

No expiration

Choose this if you are paying other than $150 or $75. Enter the amount you paying as a "donation" at the top of this screen.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!