Native Plant Sale Fundraiser (Forbs/Flowers Page)

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2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Mesic, wet-mesic, wet
Height: 2-3 ft
Bloom time: May, June, July
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars
Deer resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Partial shade, shade
Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 2-4 ft
Bloom time: August, September
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds and small mammals
Deer resistant: Moderately
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 1.5-3 ft
Bloom time: June, July
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars
Deer resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic
Height: 1.5-3.5 ft
Bloom time: June, July
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds and small mammals, nitrogen fixing
Deer resistant: Moderately
Photo credit: Matt Lavin from Bozeman, Montana, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.jpg
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Wet-mesic, wet
Height: 2-4 ft
Bloom time: July, August, September
Life cycle: Short-lived perennial (3-5 years); self-seeds and clones, however
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly
Deer resistant: Yes
3" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 4-8 ft
Bloom time: June, July, August, September
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds and small mammals
Deer resistant: Yes
Photo Credit: Eric Hunt, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic
Height: 1-3 ft
Bloom time: August, September
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer
Deer resistant: Yes
Photo Credit: Eric Hunt, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic
Height: 1-1.5 ft
Bloom time: July, August, September
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds and small mammals
Deer resistant: Yes
Photo Credit: Aaron Carlson from Menomonie, WI, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.jpg
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic
Height: 1.5-3 ft
Bloom time: July, August
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars
Deer resistant: Yes
Photo Credit: Joshua Mayer from Madison, WI, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic
Height: 3-6 ft
Bloom time: June, July, August, September
Life cycle: Short-lived perennial; self-seeds
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds
Deer resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic
Height: 3-5 in
Bloom time: April, May
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars
Deer resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic
Height: 2-4 ft
Bloom time: June, July
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly
Deer resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Mesic, wet-mesic, wet
Height: 2-3 ft
Bloom time: July, August, September
Life cycle: Short-lived perennial; often produces offsets and self-seeds
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly
Deer resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic
Height: 1-2 ft
Bloom time: May, June
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly
Deer resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic
Height: 10-18 in
Bloom time: June, July, August
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, hummingbird-friendly
Deer resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic
Height: 2-3 ft
Bloom time: June, July, August, September
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly, seed source for birds and small mammals
Deer resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun
Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic
Height: 3-5 ft
Bloom time: July, August, September
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars
Deer resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic
Height: 1-2 ft
Bloom time: May, June, July
Life cycle: Short-lived perennial; self-seeds
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds
Deer resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun
Soil: Mesic, wet-mesic, wet
Height: 3-5 ft
Bloom time: July, August, September
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds
Deer resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade, shade
Soil: Wet-mesic, wet
Height: 1-1.5 ft
Bloom time: April, May
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, seed source for birds and small mammals
Deer resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic
Height: 1-2 ft
Bloom time: July, August
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic, wet
Height: 2-3 ft
Bloom time: July, August, September
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 2-4 ft
Bloom time: July, August
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic
Height: 1 ft
Bloom time: April, May, June
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds
Deer Resistant: Moderately
Photo Credit: Plantain-leaved pussytoes Aaron Carlson, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Partial shade, shade
Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 2.5-4.5 ft
Bloom time: June, July
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars
Deer Resistant: Yes
Photo Credit: Dendroica cerulea, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.jpg
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 1-3 ft
Bloom time: June, July, August
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds
Deer Resistant: Yes
Photo Credit: Jim Pisarowicz, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 1-2 ft
Bloom time: May, June, July
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars
Deer Resistant: No
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 1 ft
Bloom time: April, May, June
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars
Deer Resistant: Yes
Photo Credit: Aaron Carlson from Menomonie, WI, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-s
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic
Height: 3-5 ft
Bloom time: July, August
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 1-3 ft
Bloom time: July, August, September
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, nitrogen fixing
Deer Resistant: Moderately
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic
Height: 3-4 ft
Bloom time: July, August
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 2-3 ft
Bloom time: July, August, September, October
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds
Deer Resistant: Moderately
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 2-4 ft
Bloom time: July, August
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, hummingbird-friendly
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 2-4 ft
Bloom time: August, September, October
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds
Deer Resistant: Moderately
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic
Height: 1-2 ft
Bloom time: July, August
Life cycle: Short-lived perennial/biennial; self-seeds
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun
Soil: Mesic, wet-mesic, wet
Height: 3-4 ft
Bloom time: June, July, August
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Wet-mesic, wet
Height: 4-6 ft
Bloom time: July, August, September
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic
Height: 1-2 ft
Bloom time: June, July, August
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Partial shade, shade
Soil: Mesic, wet-mesic
Height: 2-3 ft
Bloom time: April, May
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic
Height: 3-5 ft
Bloom time: June, July
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, nitrogen fixing
Deer Resistant: Yes
Photo Credit: BlueCanoe, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.jpg
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 1-2 ft
Bloom time: July, August, September
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic
Height: 2-4 ft
Bloom time: July, August
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, seed source for birds
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade, shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 1-3 ft
Bloom time: April, May, June
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade, shade
Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic
Height: 1-2 ft
Bloom time: May, June, July
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds and small mammals
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Shade
Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic
Height: 4-6 in
Bloom time: April, May, June
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars
Deer Resistant: Yes
2.5" Square Pot
Sun: Full sun, partial shade
Soil: Dry, dry-mesic
Height: 1-2 ft
Bloom time: May, June
Life cycle: Perennial
Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds and small mammals
Deer Resistant: Yes
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