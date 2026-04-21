Kalamazoo Area Wild Ones

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Kalamazoo Area Wild Ones

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Native Plant Sale Fundraiser (Forbs/Flowers Page)

Blue Flag Iris - Iris virginica item
Blue Flag Iris - Iris virginica
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Mesic, wet-mesic, wet

Height: 2-3 ft

Bloom time: May, June, July

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars

Deer resistant: Yes

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Blue Wood Aster - Symphyotrichum cordifolium item
Blue Wood Aster - Symphyotrichum cordifolium
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Partial shade, shade

Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 2-4 ft

Bloom time: August, September

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds and small mammals

Deer resistant: Moderately

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Butterfly Milkweed - Asclepias tuberosa item
Butterfly Milkweed - Asclepias tuberosa
$6.50

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 1.5-3 ft

Bloom time: June, July

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars

Deer resistant: Yes

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Canada Milkvetch - Astragalus canadensis item
Canada Milkvetch - Astragalus canadensis
$6.50

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic

Height: 1.5-3.5 ft

Bloom time: June, July

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds and small mammals, nitrogen fixing

Deer resistant: Moderately


Photo credit: Matt Lavin from Bozeman, Montana, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.jpg

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Cardinal Flower - Lobelia cardinalis item
Cardinal Flower - Lobelia cardinalis
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Wet-mesic, wet

Height: 2-4 ft

Bloom time: July, August, September

Life cycle: Short-lived perennial (3-5 years); self-seeds and clones, however

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly

Deer resistant: Yes

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Compass Plant - Silphium laciniatum item
Compass Plant - Silphium laciniatum
$7

3" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 4-8 ft

Bloom time: June, July, August, September

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds and small mammals

Deer resistant: Yes


Photo Credit: Eric Hunt, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

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Cream Gentian - Gentiana alba item
Cream Gentian - Gentiana alba
$7.50

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic

Height: 1-3 ft

Bloom time: August, September

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer

Deer resistant: Yes


Photo Credit: Eric Hunt, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

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Dwarf Blazing Star - Liatris cylindracea item
Dwarf Blazing Star - Liatris cylindracea
$6.50

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic

Height: 1-1.5 ft

Bloom time: July, August, September

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds and small mammals

Deer resistant: Yes


Photo Credit: Aaron Carlson from Menomonie, WI, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.jpg

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False Boneset - Brickellia eupatorioides item
False Boneset - Brickellia eupatorioides
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic

Height: 1.5-3 ft

Bloom time: July, August

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars

Deer resistant: Yes


Photo Credit: Joshua Mayer from Madison, WI, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

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False Sunflower - Heliopsis helianthoides item
False Sunflower - Heliopsis helianthoides
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic

Height: 3-6 ft

Bloom time: June, July, August, September

Life cycle: Short-lived perennial; self-seeds

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds

Deer resistant: Yes

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Field Pussytoes - Antennaria neglecta item
Field Pussytoes - Antennaria neglecta
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic

Height: 3-5 in

Bloom time: April, May

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars

Deer resistant: Yes

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Foxglove Beardtongue - Penstemon digitalis item
Foxglove Beardtongue - Penstemon digitalis
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic

Height: 2-4 ft

Bloom time: June, July

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly

Deer resistant: Yes

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Great Blue Lobelia - Lobelia siphilitica item
Great Blue Lobelia - Lobelia siphilitica
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Mesic, wet-mesic, wet

Height: 2-3 ft

Bloom time: July, August, September

Life cycle: Short-lived perennial; often produces offsets and self-seeds

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly

Deer resistant: Yes

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Hairy Penstemon - Penstemon hirsutus item
Hairy Penstemon - Penstemon hirsutus
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun,  partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic

Height: 1-2 ft

Bloom time: May, June

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly

Deer resistant: Yes

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Harebell - Campanula rotundifolia item
Harebell - Campanula rotundifolia
$6.50

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic

Height: 10-18 in

Bloom time: June, July, August

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, hummingbird-friendly

Deer resistant: Yes

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Hoary Vervain - Verbena stricta item
Hoary Vervain - Verbena stricta
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic

Height: 2-3 ft

Bloom time: June, July, August, September

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly, seed source for birds and small mammals

Deer resistant: Yes

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Ironweed - Vernonia missurica item
Ironweed - Vernonia missurica
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun

Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic

Height: 3-5 ft

Bloom time: July, August, September

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars

Deer resistant: Yes

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Lance-leaved Coreopsis - Coreopsis lanceolata item
Lance-leaved Coreopsis - Coreopsis lanceolata
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic

Height: 1-2 ft

Bloom time: May, June, July

Life cycle: Short-lived perennial; self-seeds

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds

Deer resistant: Yes

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Marsh Blazing Star - Liatris spicata item
Marsh Blazing Star - Liatris spicata
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun

Soil: Mesic, wet-mesic, wet

Height: 3-5 ft

Bloom time: July, August, September

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds

Deer resistant: Yes

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Marsh Marigold - Caltha palustris item
Marsh Marigold - Caltha palustris
$7.50

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade, shade

Soil: Wet-mesic, wet

Height: 1-1.5 ft

Bloom time: April, May

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, seed source for birds and small mammals

Deer resistant: Yes

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Nodding Wild Onion - Allium cernuum item
Nodding Wild Onion - Allium cernuum
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic

Height: 1-2 ft

Bloom time: July, August

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Orange Coneflower - Rudbeckia fulgida item
Orange Coneflower - Rudbeckia fulgida
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic, wet

Height: 2-3 ft

Bloom time: July, August, September

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Pale Purple Coneflower - Echinacea pallida item
Pale Purple Coneflower - Echinacea pallida
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 2-4 ft

Bloom time: July, August

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Plantain-leaved Pussytoes - Antennaria parlinii item
Plantain-leaved Pussytoes - Antennaria parlinii
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic

Height: 1 ft

Bloom time: April, May, June

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds

Deer Resistant: Moderately


Photo Credit: Plantain-leaved pussytoes Aaron Carlson, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

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Poke Milkweed - Asclepias exaltata item
Poke Milkweed - Asclepias exaltata
$6.50

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Partial shade, shade

Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 2.5-4.5 ft

Bloom time: June, July

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars

Deer Resistant: Yes


Photo Credit: Dendroica cerulea, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.jpg

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Prairie Coreopsis - Coreopsis palmata item
Prairie Coreopsis - Coreopsis palmata
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 1-3 ft

Bloom time: June, July, August

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds

Deer Resistant: Yes


Photo Credit: Jim Pisarowicz, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

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Prairie Phlox - Phlox pilosa item
Prairie Phlox - Phlox pilosa
$7.50

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 1-2 ft

Bloom time: May, June, July

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars

Deer Resistant: No

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Prairie Smoke - Geum triflorum item
Prairie Smoke - Geum triflorum
$7.50

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 1 ft

Bloom time: April, May, June

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars

Deer Resistant: Yes


Photo Credit: Aaron Carlson from Menomonie, WI, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-s

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Purple Coneflower - Echinacea purpurea item
Purple Coneflower - Echinacea purpurea
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic

Height: 3-5 ft

Bloom time: July, August

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Purple Prairie Clover - Dalea purpurea item
Purple Prairie Clover - Dalea purpurea
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 1-3 ft

Bloom time: July, August, September

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, nitrogen fixing

Deer Resistant: Moderately

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Rattlesnake Master - Eryngium yuccifolium item
Rattlesnake Master - Eryngium yuccifolium
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic

Height: 3-4 ft

Bloom time: July, August

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Rough Blazing Star - Liatris aspera item
Rough Blazing Star - Liatris aspera
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 2-3 ft

Bloom time: July, August, September, October

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds

Deer Resistant: Moderately

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Royal Catchfly - Silene regia item
Royal Catchfly - Silene regia
$7

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 2-4 ft

Bloom time: July, August

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, hummingbird-friendly

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Showy Goldenrod - Solidago speciosa item
Showy Goldenrod - Solidago speciosa
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 2-4 ft

Bloom time: August, September, October

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds

Deer Resistant: Moderately

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Spotted Bee Balm - Monarda punctata item
Spotted Bee Balm - Monarda punctata
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic

Height: 1-2 ft

Bloom time: July, August

Life cycle: Short-lived perennial/biennial; self-seeds

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Swamp Milkweed - Asclepias incarnata item
Swamp Milkweed - Asclepias incarnata
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun

Soil: Mesic, wet-mesic, wet

Height: 3-4 ft

Bloom time: June, July, August

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Swamp Rose Mallow - Hibiscus moscheutos item
Swamp Rose Mallow - Hibiscus moscheutos
$7

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Wet-mesic, wet

Height: 4-6 ft

Bloom time: July, August, September

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Upland White Goldenrod - Solidago ptarmicoides item
Upland White Goldenrod - Solidago ptarmicoides
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic

Height: 1-2 ft

Bloom time: June, July, August

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Virginia Bluebells - Mertensia virginica item
Virginia Bluebells - Mertensia virginica
$8

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Partial shade, shade

Soil: Mesic, wet-mesic

Height: 2-3 ft

Bloom time: April, May

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly

Deer Resistant: Yes

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White Wild Indigo - Baptisia alba item
White Wild Indigo - Baptisia alba
$7

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic

Height: 3-5 ft

Bloom time: June, July

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, nitrogen fixing

Deer Resistant: Yes


Photo Credit: BlueCanoe, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.jpg

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Whorled Milkweed - Asclepias verticillata item
Whorled Milkweed - Asclepias verticillata
$6.50

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 1-2 ft

Bloom time: July, August, September

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Wild Bergamot - Monarda fistulosa item
Wild Bergamot - Monarda fistulosa
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic

Height: 2-4 ft

Bloom time: July, August

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, seed source for birds

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Wild Columbine - Aquilegia canadensis item
Wild Columbine - Aquilegia canadensis
$6

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade, shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 1-3 ft

Bloom time: April, May, June

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, hummingbird-friendly

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Wild Geranium - Geranium maculatum item
Wild Geranium - Geranium maculatum
$7

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade, shade

Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic

Height: 1-2 ft

Bloom time: May, June, July

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds and small mammals

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Wild Ginger - Asarum canadense item
Wild Ginger - Asarum canadense
$7.50

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Shade

Soil: Dry-mesic, mesic, wet-mesic

Height: 4-6 in

Bloom time: April, May, June

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars

Deer Resistant: Yes

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Wild Lupine - Lupinus perennis item
Wild Lupine - Lupinus perennis
$7

2.5" Square Pot

Sun: Full sun, partial shade

Soil: Dry, dry-mesic

Height: 1-2 ft

Bloom time: May, June

Life cycle: Perennial

Ecological functions: Pollen and nectar producer, food for caterpillars, seed source for birds and small mammals

Deer Resistant: Yes

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