Spring 2026 New Member Induction Celebration

Join us for the New Member Presentation on Sunday, March 29th, at 12:00 PM at Home2 Suites by Hilton Tucson Downtown to bring in our new members into the sisterhood.





SORORS ONLY: Join us at 11:00 AM for the Induction Ceremony of the new members. Doors will open at 10:45 AM. You must give the password to enter and be present in ALL WHITE.