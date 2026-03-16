Spring 2026 New Member Induction Celebration

About this event
Join us for Turtle Night on Saturday, March 28th at 7:29 PM at The Arizona Achievers Room at the Dunbar Pavilion for a night of fun and sisterhood.
Join us for the New Member Presentation on Sunday, March 29th, at 12:00 PM at Home2 Suites by Hilton Tucson Downtown to bring in our new members into the sisterhood.
SORORS ONLY: Join us at 11:00 AM for the Induction Ceremony of the new members. Doors will open at 10:45 AM. You must give the password to enter and be present in ALL WHITE.
This ticket is for the LOMEPAs one invited guest.
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