Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. - Eta Delta Chapter

Hosted by

Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. - Eta Delta Chapter

About this event

Spring 2026 New Member Induction Celebration

141 S Stone Ave

Tucson, AZ 85701, USA

Turtle Night (Sorors Only)
Free

Join us for Turtle Night on Saturday, March 28th at 7:29 PM at The Arizona Achievers Room at the Dunbar Pavilion for a night of fun and sisterhood.

New Member Presentation & Lunch
$30

Join us for the New Member Presentation on Sunday, March 29th, at 12:00 PM at Home2 Suites by Hilton Tucson Downtown to bring in our new members into the sisterhood.


SORORS ONLY: Join us at 11:00 AM for the Induction Ceremony of the new members. Doors will open at 10:45 AM. You must give the password to enter and be present in ALL WHITE.

LOMEPA FREE GUEST
Free

This ticket is for the LOMEPAs one invited guest.

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