Mat-Su Community Theatre Arts

Offered by

Mat-Su Community Theatre Arts

About the memberships

Spring 2026 Payment Plan

Triple Threat Masterclass
$67.50

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Triple Threat Masterclass -Scholarship Student
$30

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Prop Making- Scholarship Student
$30

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Prop Making
$67.50

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Stage and Scholar
$67.50

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Stage and Scholar - Scholarship Student
$30

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Build a Skill Acting Fundamentals
$67.50

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Build a Skill Acting Fundamentals - Scholarship Student
$30

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Mascot Minis
$45

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Mascot Minis- Scholarship Student
$20

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Drama Club
$20

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Drama Club
$45

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

First Steppers
$45

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

First Steppers- Scholarship student
$20

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Drama Llamas
$56.52

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Drama Llamas - Scholarship Student
$25

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Musical Theatre Dance
$56.52

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Musical Theatre Dance - Scholarship Student
$25

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Intro to Tap
$56.25

No expiration

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Intro to Tap
$25

Renews monthly

This is 90% of the class fee, split into 4 payments

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!