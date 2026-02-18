Rhyne Park Girls Softball

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Rhyne Park Girls Softball

About this event

Spring 2026 Pitching Series 1

4145 King Springs Rd SE Smyrna

GA 30082, USA

Beginner Pitching Clinic (Field 3) - ONLY 8 SPOTS AVAILABLE!
$20

- For girls passionate about softball and interested in pitching

- Tailor-made for those who have shown interest, but have little to no pitching experience

- Ideal for athletes who may have engaged in basic drills or none at all

- Focus on fundamental building blocks of pitching

- Sessions aim to lay a solid foundation for an athlete's future pitching endeavors

Advanced Pitching Clinic (Field 3) ONLY 8 SPOTS AVAILABLE!!
$20

- For girls who have mastered the full pitching motion independently

- Focus on refinement and improvement of pitching technique

- Participants may have experience throwing to a catcher in game situations

- Aimed at enhancing pitching prowess beyond basic proficiency

- Has pitched at least 1 or 2 full seasons  

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