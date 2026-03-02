Spring 2026 Pollinator Plant Kit Sale

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4 Culver's Root, 4 Nodding Onion, 4 Dogtooth Daisy, and 4 Hoary Vervain
Note: While we do our very best to provide these specific species, some plants may be substituted with other native full sun plants if needed.
4 Bishop's Cap, 4, Wild Blue Phlox, 4 Zigzag Spiderwort, and 4 Wild Columbine
Note: While we do our very best to provide these specific species, some plants may be substituted with other native part sun to part shade plants if needed.
Your donation will be shared amongst numerous local organizations who can use native plants: parks, community gardens, and schools!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!