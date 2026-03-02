Neighbors for Native Plants

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Neighbors for Native Plants

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Spring 2026 Pollinator Plant Kit Sale

FULL SUN KIT (16 plugs) item
FULL SUN KIT (16 plugs)
$80

4 Culver's Root, 4 Nodding Onion, 4 Dogtooth Daisy, and 4 Hoary Vervain

Note: While we do our very best to provide these specific species, some plants may be substituted with other native full sun plants if needed.

PART SUN TO PART SHADE KIT (16 plugs) item
PART SUN TO PART SHADE KIT (16 plugs)
$80

4 Bishop's Cap, 4, Wild Blue Phlox, 4 Zigzag Spiderwort, and 4 Wild Columbine

Note: While we do our very best to provide these specific species, some plants may be substituted with other native part sun to part shade plants if needed.

(Optional) Donate plants to local organizations
$5

Your donation will be shared amongst numerous local organizations who can use native plants: parks, community gardens, and schools!

Add a donation for Neighbors for Native Plants

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!