Astonishing Theatre Company

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Astonishing Theatre Company

About this event

Spring 2026 Program AD

Full Page: Descendants: The Musical item
Full Page: Descendants: The Musical
$50

Dimensions (Width x Height) 5.5x8.5in


Once you have completed the check out process, please email your ad design to [email protected]

Full Page: The Hunchback of Notre Dame item
Full Page: The Hunchback of Notre Dame
$50

Dimensions (Width x Height) 5.5x8.5in


Once you have completed the check out process, please email your ad design to [email protected]

1/2 Page: Descendants: The Musical item
1/2 Page: Descendants: The Musical
$30

Dimensions (Width x Height)

5.5x4.25in


Once you have completed the check out process, please email your ad design to [email protected]

1/2 Page: The Hunchback of Notre Dame item
1/2 Page: The Hunchback of Notre Dame
$30

Dimensions (Width x Height)

5.5x4.25in


Once you have completed the check out process, please email your ad design to [email protected]

1/4 Page: Descendants: The Musical item
1/4 Page: Descendants: The Musical
$20

Dimensions (Width x Height) 2.8x4.25in


Once you have completed the check out process, please email your ad design to [email protected]

1/4 Page: The Hunchback of Notre Dame item
1/4 Page: The Hunchback of Notre Dame
$20

Dimensions (Width x Height) 2.8x4.25in


Once you have completed the check out process, please email your ad design to [email protected]

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