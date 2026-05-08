Offered by

Koleinu Bostons Jewish Community Chorus

About this shop

Spring 2026 Program Greetings and Advertisements

Program Greeting 2026
$18
We ask that you please donate $18 per line of text: 32 characters / line. (For each additional line of 32 characters, press the '+' button.) Enter the text at checkout.
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Business Name Listing
$18

Show that your business supports Koleinu. Your business's name will be listed in the donor section. Use the greeting option above if you'd like to include a message.

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Quarter Page advertisement
$25

A quarter page inside the program for Koleinu's June 14 concert. Ad size is 2.2"w x 1.8"h. Send high resolution PDF to [email protected]

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Half page program advertisement
$50

A half page inside the program for Koleinu's June 14 concert. Ad size is 4.5"w x 3 5/8"h. Send high resolution PDF to [email protected]

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Full page program advertisement
$100

A full page inside the program for Koleinu's June 14 concert. Ad size is 4.5" x 7.5". Send high resolution PDF to [email protected]

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Back Cover
$250

Place your advertisement on the back cover of the program for Koleinu's June 14 concert. Ad size is 4.5" x 7.5". Send high resolution PDF to [email protected]

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