Spring 2026 Program Greetings and Advertisements

About this shop
Show that your business supports Koleinu. Your business's name will be listed in the donor section. Use the greeting option above if you'd like to include a message.
A quarter page inside the program for Koleinu's June 14 concert. Ad size is 2.2"w x 1.8"h. Send high resolution PDF to [email protected]
A half page inside the program for Koleinu's June 14 concert. Ad size is 4.5"w x 3 5/8"h. Send high resolution PDF to [email protected]
A full page inside the program for Koleinu's June 14 concert. Ad size is 4.5" x 7.5". Send high resolution PDF to [email protected]
Place your advertisement on the back cover of the program for Koleinu's June 14 concert. Ad size is 4.5" x 7.5". Send high resolution PDF to [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!