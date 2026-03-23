Spring 2026 Raffle

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About this raffle
Try your luck and take home one of our amazing prize baskets! Tickets are just $5 each. With four incredible prizes up for grabs, this is one raffle you won't want to miss!
Try your luck and take home one of our amazing prize baskets! Grab 5 tickets for only $20 and increase your chances of winning. With four incredible prizes up for grabs, this is one raffle you won't want to miss!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!