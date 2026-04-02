Taunton Performing Arts Center

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Taunton Performing Arts Center

About this raffle

Spring 2026 Raffle

Interior Detail - Executive Touch - One Chance to Win
$5

A Full Interior Detail from Executive Auto Detailing. Value $300

Interior Detail - Executive Touch - Five Chances to Win
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A Full Interior Detail from Executive Auto Detailing. Value $300

Interior Detail - Wilkins - One Chance to Win
$5

A Full Interior Detail from Wilkins Auto Detailing. Value $150

Interior Detail - Wilkins - Five Chances to Win
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A Full Interior Detail from Wilkins Auto Detailing. Value $150

3 Month Membership - Answer is Fitness - One Chance to Win
$5

3-month gym membership to Answer is Fitness

3 Month Membership - Answer is Fitness - Five Chances to Win
$20
This includes 5 tickets

3-month gym membership to Answer is Fitness

Gift Card Basket - One Chance to Win
$5

Gift cards to Chili's, Target, TJX Companies, Amazon, and Uber/Uber Eats

Gift Card Basket - Five Chances to Win
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Gift cards to Chili's, Target, TJX Companies, Amazon, and Uber/Uber Eats

Two Music Lessons - Eastern Music - One Chance to Win
$5

Two music lessons at Eastern Music

Two Music Lessons - Eastern Music - Five Chances to Win
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Two music lessons at Eastern Music

$100 Bundle of Scratch Tickets - One Chance to Win
$5

$100 of Scratch tickets

$100 Bundle of Scratch Tickets - Five Chances to Win
$20
This includes 5 tickets

$100 of Scratch tickets

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