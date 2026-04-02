Spring 2026 Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
A Full Interior Detail from Executive Auto Detailing. Value $300
A Full Interior Detail from Executive Auto Detailing. Value $300
A Full Interior Detail from Wilkins Auto Detailing. Value $150
A Full Interior Detail from Wilkins Auto Detailing. Value $150
3-month gym membership to Answer is Fitness
3-month gym membership to Answer is Fitness
Gift cards to Chili's, Target, TJX Companies, Amazon, and Uber/Uber Eats
Gift cards to Chili's, Target, TJX Companies, Amazon, and Uber/Uber Eats
Two music lessons at Eastern Music
Two music lessons at Eastern Music
$100 of Scratch tickets
$100 of Scratch tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!