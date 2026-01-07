Sunrise Pointe Dance Company

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Sunrise Pointe Dance Company

About this shop

Spring 2026 Registration & Tuition Fees

Semester Registration: First Student
$30

Student Registration Fee for first student for the Spring 2026 Semester.
(Required)

Semester Registration: Sibling/Additional Student
$15

Registration fees for additional students/siblings for Spring 2026 Semester. Per Each Additional Student.

Monthly Tuition: Levels 1, 2, or 3 - 1 Hour Class.
$45

Monthly Tuition Fee for Levels 1, 2, or 3 - 1 Hour Classes.
(First Student).
(This is not an automatic monthly payment.)
Level 1 - Thursdays 5:00pm-6:00pm
Level 2 - Thursdays 6:00pm-7:00pm
Level 3 - Tuesdays 5:20pm-6:20pm

Monthly Tuition: Levels 1, 2, or 3 - 1 Hour Class. (Sibling)
$40

Monthly Tuition Fee for Levels 1, 2, or 3 - 1 Hour Classes.
(Additional/Sibling Student(s)).
(This is not an automatic monthly payment.)
Level 1 - Thursdays 5:00pm-6:00pm
Level 2 - Thursdays 6:00pm-7:00pm
Level 3 - Tuesdays 5:20pm-6:20pm

Monthly Tuition: Levels 4 or 5 - 1.5 Hour Class.
$55

Monthly Tuition Fee for Levels 4 or 5 - 1.5 Hour Classes.
(First Student).
(This is not an automatic monthly payment.)
Levels 4/5 Group A - Tuesdays 6:20pm-7:50pm
Levels 4/5 Group B - Thursdays 7:00pm-8:30pm

Monthly Tuition: Levels 4 or 5 - 1.5 Hour Class. (Sibling)
$50

Monthly Tuition Fee for Levels 4 or 5 - 1.5 Hour Classes.
(Additional/Sibling Student(s)).
(This is not an automatic monthly payment.)
Levels 4/5 Group A - Tuesdays 6:20pm-7:50pm
Levels 4/5 Group B - Thursdays 7:00pm-8:30pm

Ballet Shoes
$20

Pair of Ballet Shoes.

Tap Shoes
$25

Pair of Tap Shoes.

Jazz Shoes
$30

Pair of Jazz Shoes.

Tights
$7

Set of Tights.

Bodysuit
$20

Bodysuit for student(s).

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