Spring 2026 Registration & Tuition Fees

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Student Registration Fee for first student for the Spring 2026 Semester.
(Required)
Registration fees for additional students/siblings for Spring 2026 Semester. Per Each Additional Student.
Monthly Tuition Fee for Levels 1, 2, or 3 - 1 Hour Classes.
(First Student).
(This is not an automatic monthly payment.)
Level 1 - Thursdays 5:00pm-6:00pm
Level 2 - Thursdays 6:00pm-7:00pm
Level 3 - Tuesdays 5:20pm-6:20pm
Monthly Tuition Fee for Levels 1, 2, or 3 - 1 Hour Classes.
(Additional/Sibling Student(s)).
(This is not an automatic monthly payment.)
Level 1 - Thursdays 5:00pm-6:00pm
Level 2 - Thursdays 6:00pm-7:00pm
Level 3 - Tuesdays 5:20pm-6:20pm
Monthly Tuition Fee for Levels 4 or 5 - 1.5 Hour Classes.
(First Student).
(This is not an automatic monthly payment.)
Levels 4/5 Group A - Tuesdays 6:20pm-7:50pm
Levels 4/5 Group B - Thursdays 7:00pm-8:30pm
Monthly Tuition Fee for Levels 4 or 5 - 1.5 Hour Classes.
(Additional/Sibling Student(s)).
(This is not an automatic monthly payment.)
Levels 4/5 Group A - Tuesdays 6:20pm-7:50pm
Levels 4/5 Group B - Thursdays 7:00pm-8:30pm
Pair of Ballet Shoes.
Pair of Tap Shoes.
Pair of Jazz Shoes.
Set of Tights.
Bodysuit for student(s).
$
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