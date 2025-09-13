Spring 2026 - Registration Fees - ARIEL Theatrical

Little Red Riding Hood - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT item
Little Red Riding Hood - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
$100

This NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.

Little Red Riding Hood - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT item
Little Red Riding Hood - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT
$200

If NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

Little Red Riding Hood - PAYMENT IN FULL item
Little Red Riding Hood - PAYMENT IN FULL
$300

Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

The Emperor's New Clothes - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT item
The Emperor's New Clothes - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
$100

This NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.

The Emperor's New Clothes - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT item
The Emperor's New Clothes - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT
$250

If NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

The Emperor's New Clothes - PAYMENT IN FULL item
The Emperor's New Clothes - PAYMENT IN FULL
$350

Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

Merlin's Apprentice - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT item
Merlin's Apprentice - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
$100

This NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.

Merlin's Apprentice - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT item
Merlin's Apprentice - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT
$250

If NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

Merlin's Apprentice - PAYMENT IN FULL item
Merlin's Apprentice - PAYMENT IN FULL
$350

Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

Chicken Little - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT item
Chicken Little - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
$100

This NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.

Chicken Little - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT item
Chicken Little - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT
$200

If NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

Chicken Little - PAYMENT IN FULL item
Chicken Little - PAYMENT IN FULL
$300

Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

The Play's the Thing: Spring - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT item
The Play's the Thing: Spring - NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
$100

This NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.

The Play's the Thing: Spring - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT item
The Play's the Thing: Spring - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT
$230

If NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

The Play's the Thing: Spring - PAYMENT IN FULL item
The Play's the Thing: Spring - PAYMENT IN FULL
$330

Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.

