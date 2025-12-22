Spring 2026 Show Merchandise Form

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All purchases are voluntary. Photos are 8"X10".
All purchases are voluntary. A USB (flash drive) will be loaded with photos taken during a dress rehearsal run-through. There WILL be a video available for purchase.
All purchases are voluntary. Photos are 8"X10".
All purchases are voluntary. A USB (flash drive) will be loaded with photos taken during a dress rehearsal run-through. There WILL be a video available for purchase.
$
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