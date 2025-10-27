Northeast Little League

Northeast Little League

Spring 2026 Sponsorships

211 45th Ave N

St. Petersburg, FL 33703, USA

Spring Banner on Shorey Field
$500

Have your banner displayed on Shorey Field during the Spring 2026 Season.

Uniform Sponsor
$400

Sponsor a team for the Spring 2026 season.

Spring Banner on Softball Field
$400

Display your banner on Softball Field during the Spring 2026 Season.

Spring Banner on Camden Field
$400

Display your banner on Camden Field during the Spring 2026 Season.

Spring Banner on Tropicana Field
$400

Display your banner on Tropicana Field during the Spring 2026 Season.

Marquee Advertisment
$250

Display your business on our marquee on 1st St N for the entirety of the Spring 2026 Season.

Website Advertisement
$250

Proudly display your logo on our website during the Spring 2026 season.

Family Banner
$150

Show your support of Northeast Little League by buying a banner in your family name.

