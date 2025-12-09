Offered by

Central Florida Community Arts Inc

Spring 2026 - Stage 55 Membership Dues

Spring 2026 Stage 55 Dues - Full
$75

Select this option to pay the full season dues amount of $75.

Spring 2026 Stage 55 Dues - Installment ($20)
$20

Select this option to pay a $20 installment towards the season dues.

Stage 55 - Supply Donation
$10

The Stage 55 program requires many supplies to operate (name tags, paper, tape, equipment purchasing and repair, etc). Selecting this options helps to offset these costs.

Stage 55 - Scholarship Donation
$10

It is the mission of CFCArts to never let finances come between a member and their participation in our programming. Selecting this option helps to ensure those who need financial assistance can receive it.

Add a donation for Central Florida Community Arts Inc

$

