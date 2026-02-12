Spring 2026 Tomato Seedling Sale

About this shop
Due to a mixup of seedlings, our plants are now mystery tomatoes!!
Varieties could include:
Supersweet 100 Cherry Tomatoes
Brandywine Organic Tomatoes
Juliet Tomato
Amish Paste Organic Tomato
Save when you order 2 seedlings instead of 1.
Varieties could include:
Supersweet 100 Cherry Tomatoes
Brandywine Organic Tomatoes
Juliet Tomato
Amish Paste Organic Tomato
1 seedling plant of Brandywine Organic Tomato from Johnny's seeds.
One of the most flavorful tomatoes. Luscious, heirloom flavor as "very rich, loud, and distinctively spicy". The large fruits, often over 1lb, have a deep pink skin and smooth red flesh.
Save when you order 2 seedlings instead of 1.
1 seedling of Juliet tomato plant from Johnny's seeds.
Great flavor, fresh or cooked. A large sister variety of Santa, Juliet is one of the most disease resistant. Deep red shiny fruits. Typically 12-18 fruits per fluster.
Save when you order 2 seedlings instead of 1.
1 seedling of Amish Paste Organic Tomatoes from Johnny seeds.
A longtime favorite heirloom plum. Large for a sauce tomato, Amish Paste's slightly irregular plum to strawberry-shaped fruits avg. 8-12oz with excellent flavor.
Save when you buy 2 seedlings instead of 1.
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