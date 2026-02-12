Founders Keepers Cooperative

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Founders Keepers Cooperative

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Spring 2026 Tomato Seedling Sale

Mystery Tomato Seeding (Qty 1) item
Mystery Tomato Seeding (Qty 1)
$6

Due to a mixup of seedlings, our plants are now mystery tomatoes!!


Varieties could include:


Supersweet 100 Cherry Tomatoes

Brandywine Organic Tomatoes

Juliet Tomato

Amish Paste Organic Tomato


2 Mystery Seedlings item
2 Mystery Seedlings
$10

Save when you order 2 seedlings instead of 1.


Varieties could include:


Supersweet 100 Cherry Tomatoes

Brandywine Organic Tomatoes

Juliet Tomato

Amish Paste Organic Tomato


Brandywine Organic Tomatoes item
Brandywine Organic Tomatoes
$6

1 seedling plant of Brandywine Organic Tomato from Johnny's seeds.


One of the most flavorful tomatoes. Luscious, heirloom flavor as "very rich, loud, and distinctively spicy". The large fruits, often over 1lb, have a deep pink skin and smooth red flesh.

2 Seedlings - Brandywine Organic Tomatoes item
2 Seedlings - Brandywine Organic Tomatoes
$10

Save when you order 2 seedlings instead of 1.

Juliet Tomato item
Juliet Tomato
$6

1 seedling of Juliet tomato plant from Johnny's seeds.


Great flavor, fresh or cooked. A large sister variety of Santa, Juliet is one of the most disease resistant. Deep red shiny fruits. Typically 12-18 fruits per fluster.

2 Seedlings - Juliet Tomato item
2 Seedlings - Juliet Tomato
$10

Save when you order 2 seedlings instead of 1.

Amish Paste Organic Tomato item
Amish Paste Organic Tomato
$6

1 seedling of Amish Paste Organic Tomatoes from Johnny seeds.


A longtime favorite heirloom plum. Large for a sauce tomato, Amish Paste's slightly irregular plum to strawberry-shaped fruits avg. 8-12oz with excellent flavor.

2 Seedlings - Amish Paste Organic item
2 Seedlings - Amish Paste Organic
$10

Save when you buy 2 seedlings instead of 1.

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