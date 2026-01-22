Spring 2026 Turkey Mossberg - Card Processing

Hosted by
About this event
This form is for processing credit or debit card payments for the 2026 Mossberg Turkey Gun. You must present your receipt to the committee member to receive your ticket(s). Once received, you must fill out the tickets and return the completed stub to the committee member(s).
Tickets must be purchased in person by someone 18+. See physical ticket for details.
This form is for processing credit or debit card payments for the 2026 Mossberg Turkey Gun. You must present your receipt to the committee member to receive your ticket(s). Once received, you must fill out the tickets and return the completed stub to the committee member(s).
Tickets must be purchased in person by someone 18+. See physical ticket for details.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!