Spring 2026 Youth Registration

Offered by
About this shop
Dates: 3/4 - 5/29
*Includes a Litchfield Hills Fitness membership through April 15th
Monday - Friday 3:45-6:00pm
Saturday: 8-10:30am
Cost: $1,325
•Parent Association dues are included in program fees
•Regatta fees are not included in program fees
Regattas: Mercer Sprints, Cooper Cup, Watuppa Sprints, Northeast Regionals, Youth Nationals (if qualified)
Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:
•sunglasses
•a hat
•sunscreen
•a snack
•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)
Regatta Refund Policy Disclaimer
Please note that regatta entry fees are non-refundable. As regatta organizers do not issue refunds for scratched events, Litchfield Hills Rowing Club is unable to provide refunds for any scratched races, regardless of the reason, including illness, injury, or event cancellation due to weather or other circumstances beyond our control.
Dates: 3/4 - 5/29
*Includes a Litchfield Hills Fitness membership through April 15th
Monday - Friday 3:45-6:00pm
Saturday: 8-10:30am
Cost: $1,425
•Includes a racing unisuit & hat/visor. Sizing options will be available to select upon sign up completion. If you are a Forman athlete new to LHRC, please use this option.
•Parent Association dues are included in program fees
•Regatta fees are not included in program fees
Regattas: Mercer Sprints, Cooper Cup, Watuppa Sprints, Northeast Regionals, Youth Nationals (if qualified)
Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:
•sunglasses
•a hat
•sunscreen
•a snack
•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)
Regatta Refund Policy Disclaimer
Please note that regatta entry fees are non-refundable. As regatta organizers do not issue refunds for scratched events, Litchfield Hills Rowing Club is unable to provide refunds for any scratched races, regardless of the reason, including illness, injury, or event cancellation due to weather or other circumstances beyond our control.
Dates: 3/23 - 5/29 (Westover); 3/30 - 5/29 (Forman)
M/T/Th/F 4:00-6:00pm
Wednesday 3:00-6:00pm
Saturday: 8-10:30am
School activities and academic conflicts will be excused from practice and coordinated with Westover/ Forman administration.
Cost: $1,425
Westover/ Forman program costs include a racing unisuit & hat/visor. Sizing options will be available to select upon sign up completion.
•Parent Association dues are included in program fees
•Regatta fees will be paid by Westover or FormanSchool.
Regattas: Mercer Sprints, Cooper Cup, Watuppa Sprints, Northeast Regionals, Youth Nationals (if qualified)
Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:
•sunglasses
•a hat
•sunscreen
•a snack
•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)
Regatta Refund Policy Disclaimer
Please note that regatta entry fees are non-refundable. As regatta organizers do not issue refunds for scratched events, Litchfield Hills Rowing Club is unable to provide refunds for any scratched races, regardless of the reason, including illness, injury, or event cancellation due to weather or other circumstances beyond our control.
Dates: 3/23 - 3/28
M/T/Th/F 4:00-6:00pm
Wednesday 3:00-6:00pm
Saturday: 8-10:30am
School activities and academic conflicts will be excused from practice and coordinated with Westover administration.
Cost: $95
If you decide to enroll in the full season, the $95 fee will apply to your season sign-up.
*Athletes will need to sign up for the USRowing LTR membership.
Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:
•sunglasses
•a hat
•sunscreen
•a snack
•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)
Dates: 3/30 - 4/4
M-F 3:45-6:00pm
Saturday: 8-10:30am
Cost: $95
If you decide to enroll in the full season, the $95 fee will apply to your season sign-up.
*Athletes will need to sign up for the USRowing LTR membership.
Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:
•sunglasses
•a hat
•sunscreen
•a snack
•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)
Dates: 3/23 - 5/22
*Includes a Litchfield Hills Fitness membership through April 15th
M/T/Th/F: 3:45-6:00pm
Occasional Saturday practices will be held from 8-10:30am. Athletes will be notified ahead of time.
Cost: $650
•Parent Association dues will be included in regatta fees
•Regatta fees are not included in program fees
Regattas: Rumsey Scrimmage, select athletes to Northeast Regionals & Youth Nationals (if qualified)
Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:
•sunglasses
•a hat
•sunscreen
•a snack
•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)
Regatta Refund Policy Disclaimer
Please note that regatta entry fees are non-refundable. As regatta organizers do not issue refunds for scratched events, Litchfield Hills Rowing Club is unable to provide refunds for any scratched races, regardless of the reason, including illness, injury, or event cancellation due to weather or other circumstances beyond our control.
Dates: 5/5 - 6/4
Monday/Wednesday 4-5:30pm
Cost: $185
Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:
•sunglasses
•a hat
•sunscreen
•a snack
•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!