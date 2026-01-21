Spring 2026 Youth Registration

Dates: 3/4 - 5/29

*Includes a Litchfield Hills Fitness membership through April 15th



Monday - Friday 3:45-6:00pm

Saturday: 8-10:30am



Cost: $1,325





•Parent Association dues are included in program fees

•Regatta fees are not included in program fees



Regattas: Mercer Sprints, Cooper Cup, Watuppa Sprints, Northeast Regionals, Youth Nationals (if qualified)



Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:

•sunglasses

•a hat

•sunscreen

•a snack

•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)





Regatta Refund Policy Disclaimer

Please note that regatta entry fees are non-refundable. As regatta organizers do not issue refunds for scratched events, Litchfield Hills Rowing Club is unable to provide refunds for any scratched races, regardless of the reason, including illness, injury, or event cancellation due to weather or other circumstances beyond our control.