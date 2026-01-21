Litchfield Hills Rowing Club Inc

Litchfield Hills Rowing Club Inc

Spring 2026 Youth Registration

Spring High School - Varsity (Non Westover/Forman Athletes)
$1,325

Dates: 3/4 - 5/29
*Includes a Litchfield Hills Fitness membership through April 15th

Monday - Friday 3:45-6:00pm

Saturday: 8-10:30am

Cost: $1,325


•Parent Association dues are included in program fees

•Regatta fees are not included in program fees

Regattas: Mercer Sprints, Cooper Cup, Watuppa Sprints, Northeast Regionals, Youth Nationals (if qualified)

Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:
•sunglasses
•a hat
•sunscreen
•a snack
•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)


Regatta Refund Policy Disclaimer
Please note that regatta entry fees are non-refundable. As regatta organizers do not issue refunds for scratched events, Litchfield Hills Rowing Club is unable to provide refunds for any scratched races, regardless of the reason, including illness, injury, or event cancellation due to weather or other circumstances beyond our control.

Spring High School - Novice (& new LHRC athletes)
$1,425

Dates: 3/4 - 5/29
*Includes a Litchfield Hills Fitness membership through April 15th

Monday - Friday 3:45-6:00pm

Saturday: 8-10:30am

Cost: $1,425


•Includes a racing unisuit & hat/visor. Sizing options will be available to select upon sign up completion. If you are a Forman athlete new to LHRC, please use this option.
•Parent Association dues are included in program fees

•Regatta fees are not included in program fees

Regattas: Mercer Sprints, Cooper Cup, Watuppa Sprints, Northeast Regionals, Youth Nationals (if qualified)

Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:
•sunglasses
•a hat
•sunscreen
•a snack
•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)


Regatta Refund Policy Disclaimer
Please note that regatta entry fees are non-refundable. As regatta organizers do not issue refunds for scratched events, Litchfield Hills Rowing Club is unable to provide refunds for any scratched races, regardless of the reason, including illness, injury, or event cancellation due to weather or other circumstances beyond our control.

Spring High School/ Varsity (Westover/Forman Athletes)
$1,425

Dates: 3/23 - 5/29 (Westover); 3/30 - 5/29 (Forman)

M/T/Th/F 4:00-6:00pm

Wednesday 3:00-6:00pm

Saturday: 8-10:30am

School activities and academic conflicts will be excused from practice and coordinated with Westover/ Forman administration.

Cost: $1,425


Westover/ Forman program costs include a racing unisuit & hat/visor. Sizing options will be available to select upon sign up completion.


•Parent Association dues are included in program fees

•Regatta fees will be paid by Westover or FormanSchool.

Regattas: Mercer Sprints, Cooper Cup, Watuppa Sprints, Northeast Regionals, Youth Nationals (if qualified)

Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:
•sunglasses
•a hat
•sunscreen
•a snack
•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)


Regatta Refund Policy Disclaimer
Please note that regatta entry fees are non-refundable. As regatta organizers do not issue refunds for scratched events, Litchfield Hills Rowing Club is unable to provide refunds for any scratched races, regardless of the reason, including illness, injury, or event cancellation due to weather or other circumstances beyond our control.

1-Week Intro-to-Rowing (Westover Athletes)
$95

Dates: 3/23 - 3/28

M/T/Th/F 4:00-6:00pm

Wednesday 3:00-6:00pm

Saturday: 8-10:30am

School activities and academic conflicts will be excused from practice and coordinated with Westover administration.

Cost: $95


If you decide to enroll in the full season, the $95 fee will apply to your season sign-up.


*Athletes will need to sign up for the USRowing LTR membership.

Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:
•sunglasses
•a hat
•sunscreen
•a snack
•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)

1-Week Intro-to-Rowing (Forman Athletes)
$95

Dates: 3/30 - 4/4

M-F 3:45-6:00pm

Saturday: 8-10:30am

Cost: $95


If you decide to enroll in the full season, the $95 fee will apply to your season sign-up.


*Athletes will need to sign up for the USRowing LTR membership.

Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:
•sunglasses
•a hat
•sunscreen
•a snack
•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)

Spring Middle School Racing Team
$650

Dates: 3/23 - 5/22
*Includes a Litchfield Hills Fitness membership through April 15th


M/T/Th/F: 3:45-6:00pm
Occasional Saturday practices will be held from 8-10:30am. Athletes will be notified ahead of time.

Cost: $650

•Parent Association dues will be included in regatta fees

•Regatta fees are not included in program fees

Regattas: Rumsey Scrimmage, select athletes to Northeast Regionals & Youth Nationals (if qualified)

Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:
•sunglasses
•a hat
•sunscreen
•a snack
•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)


Regatta Refund Policy Disclaimer
Please note that regatta entry fees are non-refundable. As regatta organizers do not issue refunds for scratched events, Litchfield Hills Rowing Club is unable to provide refunds for any scratched races, regardless of the reason, including illness, injury, or event cancellation due to weather or other circumstances beyond our control.

Spring Development Program
$185

Dates: 5/5 - 6/4

Monday/Wednesday 4-5:30pm

Cost: $185

Practices will take place at our boathouse, located at 1 North Shore Road. Athletes should arrive dressed for athletic activity—no baggy clothing—and wear running shoes. Be prepared for the weather with layered clothing and bring a bag with extra layers and dry gear for after practice. Essentials include:
•sunglasses
•a hat
•sunscreen
•a snack
•at least 1 liter of water (in a personal water bottle covered by a sock to protect our equipment)

