Spring 26 JMLC Military Ball (Army)

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Military Ball Cadet/Cadet Guest ticket. Includes General Admission, and Dinner. *If bringing a guest, you will purchase two tickets.
Military Ball Cadre/Cadre Guest ticket. Includes General Admission, and Dinner. *If bringing a guest, you will purchase two tickets.
Military Ball Alumni/Alumni Guest ticket. Includes General Admission, and Dinner. *If bringing a guest, you will purchase two tickets.
Military Ball Distinguished Guest/Guest ticket. Includes General Admission, and Dinner. *If bringing a guest, you will purchase two tickets.
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