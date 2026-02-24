Hosted by

Suncoast Battalion AROTC Cadet Club

About this event

Sales closed

Spring 26 JMLC Military Ball (Army)

5700 Saddlebrook Way

Wesley Chapel, FL 33543, USA

Add a donation for Suncoast Battalion AROTC Cadet Club

$

CDT / CDT Guest Ticket
$40

Military Ball Cadet/Cadet Guest ticket. Includes General Admission, and Dinner. *If bringing a guest, you will purchase two tickets.

Cadre / Cadre Guest Ticket
$55

Military Ball Cadre/Cadre Guest ticket. Includes General Admission, and Dinner. *If bringing a guest, you will purchase two tickets.

Alumni / Alumni Guest Ticket
$55

Military Ball Alumni/Alumni Guest ticket. Includes General Admission, and Dinner. *If bringing a guest, you will purchase two tickets.

Distinguished Guest Tickets
$55

Military Ball Distinguished Guest/Guest ticket. Includes General Admission, and Dinner. *If bringing a guest, you will purchase two tickets.

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