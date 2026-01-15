Spring Artisan Market

Hosted by
About this event
Everything from SILVER package
Upgraded Reserved Seating for Live Event (16 seats)
Upgraded Live Interviews (3)
Gift Bag with handcrafted products by local makers
Gift bags and vendor package insert
Vendor Space 10x10 (Premier Location)
Everything from BRONZE package
Reserved Seating for Live Event (5 seats)
Link to sponsors on social media
Acknowledgement from performers, speakers, etc.
Live Interview (1)
Fresh Fruit, Water, Soda, and catered Healthy Food Boxes
Everything from the Print package
Acknowledgement from performers, speakers, etc.)
Logo printed on main stage banner, check-in signs, event maps, volunteer t-shirts
Logo on marketing materials used with gift bags
Logo printed on check-in signs, event maps, volunteer t-shirts, and vendor package insert
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!