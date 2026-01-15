Hosted by

Harmony House Domestic Violence Shelter Inc

Spring Artisan Market

200 Ridley Ave

LaGrange, GA 30240, USA

Gold Sponsorship Package
$5,000

Everything from SILVER package

Upgraded Reserved Seating for Live Event (16 seats)

Upgraded Live Interviews (3)

Gift Bag with handcrafted products by local makers

Gift bags and vendor package insert

Vendor Space 10x10 (Premier Location)

Silver Sponsorship Package
$2,000

Everything from BRONZE package

Reserved Seating for Live Event (5 seats)

Link to sponsors on social media

Acknowledgement from performers, speakers, etc.

Live Interview (1)

Fresh Fruit, Water, Soda, and catered Healthy Food Boxes

Bronze Sponsorship Package
$1,000

Everything from the Print package

Acknowledgement from performers, speakers, etc.)

Logo printed on main stage banner, check-in signs, event maps, volunteer t-shirts

Print Sponsorship Package
$500

Logo on marketing materials used with gift bags

Logo printed on check-in signs, event maps, volunteer t-shirts, and vendor package insert

