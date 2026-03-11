Hosted by

Valdez Museum And Historical Archive Association Incorporated

About this event

Spring Arts Workshops (copy)

217 Egan Dr

Valdez, AK 99686, USA

Spring Arts Series item
Spring Arts Series item
Spring Arts Series
$135

6 left!

Intergenerational Arts Workshops for Ages 8 to 108. All six workshops!

What a deal! Member discount code for 10% OFF in member email.

Zine (Zeen) Making item
Zine (Zeen) Making
$25

6 left!

March 6: 3-5 PM


Learn the history of Zines. Bring your own writing, art or ephemera to make a personalized, Valdez themed Zine of your very own.

Block Cut Print Basics item
Block Cut Print Basics
$25

6 left!

March 20 3 - 5 PM:


Make a Valdez history or nature themed print using self made stamps.

Faux Stained Glass item
Faux Stained Glass
$25

6 left!

April 3 3 - 5 PM:


Based on Old Town stained glass maker Jim Thompson, learn to paint a faux stained glass piece.

Mushroom Earrings item
Mushroom Earrings
$25

6 left!

April 17 3 - 5 PM:


Make your own polymer clay earrings to replicate Alaska and Valdez themed earrings.

Found Object Monoprint item
Found Object Monoprint
$25

6 left!

May 1 3 - 5 PM:


Found Object Monoprint of something found in nature. What have you found?

Planter Pot Painting item
Planter Pot Painting
$25

6 left!

May 15 3 - 5 PM:


Style your own planter pot using acrylic paint.

Add a donation for Valdez Museum And Historical Archive Association Incorporated

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