Spring Arts Workshops (copy)

About this event
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Intergenerational Arts Workshops for Ages 8 to 108. All six workshops!
What a deal! Member discount code for 10% OFF in member email.
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March 6: 3-5 PM
Learn the history of Zines. Bring your own writing, art or ephemera to make a personalized, Valdez themed Zine of your very own.
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March 20 3 - 5 PM:
Make a Valdez history or nature themed print using self made stamps.
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April 3 3 - 5 PM:
Based on Old Town stained glass maker Jim Thompson, learn to paint a faux stained glass piece.
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April 17 3 - 5 PM:
Make your own polymer clay earrings to replicate Alaska and Valdez themed earrings.
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May 1 3 - 5 PM:
Found Object Monoprint of something found in nature. What have you found?
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May 15 3 - 5 PM:
Style your own planter pot using acrylic paint.
$
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