Spring Auction 2026

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Indulge your sweet tooth or surprise a loved one with this premium collection of treats! Carefully curated for the true chocolate aficionado, this basket brings together the best of local craftsmanship and gourmet flavors. This bundle includes an assortment of chocolate covered pretzels, carmel corn, cheese popcorn, and chocolate truffles from the Alpine Chocolate Haus. Thank you to the Manthei family for donating this item!!!
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A basket with a variety of goods for entertaining including chips and salsa, crostinis, cheese breadsticks, decorative serving napkins with a handcrafted spreading knife, The Chef's Season All, True Lemon Lemonade, an adorable Walloon Lake magnet, and a $50 gift certificate to purchase anything from homemade sandwiches to fresh cut meats.
Thank you Walloon General Store for your donation!
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Transport your kitchen to the heart of Tuscany! This beautifully arranged basket captures the essence of an authentic Italian trattoria, providing everything you need for a sophisticated, multi-course meal at home and fine wines and tuscan herb oil, with an adorable wine tumbler to sit and relax with good company. Just add a candle and some opera music for the ultimate "Night in Italy."
Thank you Fustini's and Boyne Valley Vineyards for your donations!
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Fuel your caffeine cravings with the ultimate morning upgrade! This basket is a dream come true for the home barista, featuring everything needed to transform a standard kitchen counter into a boutique coffee shop. Whether you're a "black coffee only" purist or a latte enthusiast, this set is roasted to perfection.
Thank you to Roast & Toast and The Grove for your donations!
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Ready to shave a few strokes off your game—or at least look like a pro while trying? This premium collection is designed for the golfer who lives for Saturday morning tee times. Packed with high-performance gear and 19th-hole essentials, it’s a "hole-in-one" gift for any player.
This basket includes 4 - 18 holes w/ a cart from Springbrook Golf Course, 1 hour at the Golf Simulator at Petoskey Golf Center, Vice golf balls and Tees.
Thank you Springbrook Golf Course, Petoskey Golf Center, and the Cantrell family for your donations!
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It’s the crown jewel of the Girl Scout cookie empire! This donation is dedicated entirely to the crisp, minty, chocolate-coated obsession that only comes around once a year. If you’ve ever found yourself rationing your last box in the back of the freezer, this is the haul you’ve been waiting for.
Thank you to the LaDeur family for your donation!
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Experience a taste of Northern Michigan’s finest harvests with this exquisite trio. Known for their commitment to fruit-forward flavors and traditional copper-kettle cooking, these preserves are a staple for anyone who appreciates the art of a perfect breakfast or a sophisticated charcuterie board.
Thank you to American Spoon for your delicious donation!
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Upgrade your daily shower into a spa-like ritual with this professional-grade Shampoo and Conditioner set. Designed to nourish from root to tip, these high-performance formulas deliver the perfect balance of moisture, strength, and shine—leaving your hair looking like you just stepped out of the stylist’s chair.
This basket includes Volume Shampoo, Moisture Conditioner, a travel size of Everyday Miracle Treatment and a travel size of Deep Repair Treatment and an adorable flower hair clip.
Thank you to En Vogue Salon for your donation!
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Spark a lifelong love of reading with this hand-picked collection of today’s most captivating youth novels. From award-winning contemporary fiction to thrilling graphic novels, this bundle is designed to pull middle-grade and young adult readers away from their screens and into worlds of adventure, mystery, and heart.
Thank you McLean & Eakin for your donation!
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Escape into the pages of today’s most talked-about literature! For those who believe that "just one more chapter" is a valid reason to stay up until 2:00 AM, this basket is your dream come true. We’ve curated the ultimate atmosphere for a deep dive into a great story, combining literary treasures with the cozy essentials every book lover craves.
Thank you McLean & Eakin for your donation!
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Can’t decide between savory and sweet? You don’t have to! This basket is a masterclass in texture and flavor, bringing together the ultimate "crunch factor" with smooth, decadent finishes. It’s a curated collection of the most addictive treats ever created, perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself).
Thank you Kilwin's for your delicious donation!
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Get decked out to cheer on your favorite Michigan teams from professional to college... Lions, Tigers, and Pistons fans oh-my!
Thank you Fishers' Fortunes for your donation!
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Become the ultimate host with this sophisticated collection of savory delights! This basket is a "party in a box," featuring everything you need to assemble a stunning, Instagram-worthy charcuterie spread. From sharp cheeses to cured meats and the perfect tangy accompaniments, it’s a gourmet experience that’s ready to serve. Go pick out your favorite cheese selections from Petoskey Cheese!
Thank you Fishers' Fortunes and Petoskey Cheese for your donations!
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Unplug the tablets and ignite their imagination! This high-energy basket is packed with everything a kid needs for a day of pure, unadulterated fun. From creative crafts to outdoor play and sweet treats, it’s a "treasure chest" designed to keep them busy and smiling for hours.
This bag includes a stuffed giraffe, sand claws, markers, a game, and 2 Petoskey t-shirts.
Thank you Tasha's Tease and For Fun's Sake for your donations!
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Grab your five favorite people and get ready for the ultimate "get linked" experience! PermaLinx by J. Bloom is the hottest trend in accessories—a seamless, clasp-less piece of jewelry that is custom-fitted and welded directly onto your wrist, ankle, or neck. It’s the modern version of the friendship bracelet: elegant, effortless, and designed to last.
Thank you Lauren the Jewelry Lady for your donation!
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Add a touch of one-of-a-kind elegance to your jewelry box! These aren't your average department store accessories; these are wearable works of art. Handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail, this collection celebrates the beauty of slow fashion and the unique soul of handmade design.
Thank you, Stella for your donation!
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Show off your love for Northern Michigan in style! This fun and wearable bundle includes four adult-size Petoskey t-shirts—perfect for sharing with friends or family—and a $25 gift card to Bearcub Outfitters to pick out even more local favorites. Whether you're strolling downtown, hitting the waterfront, or just dreaming of lake days, this bundle brings a little piece of Petoskey wherever you go. Perfect for locals, visitors, or anyone who loves that Up North vibe!
Thank you Tasha's Tees and Bear Cub Outfitters for your donations!
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Raise a glass to adventure with this spirited set from High Five Spirits! The Gypsy Box is packed with everything you need to sip in style, including a bottle of their signature vodka, a pair of classic mule mugs for the perfect Moscow Mule, a stylish hat, and a branded bag to carry it all wherever the road takes you.
Whether you're hosting friends or channeling laid-back, wanderlust vibes, this bundle brings the party with a touch of craft-distilled flair. Cheers to good times and great taste!
Thank you to Gypsy Distillery for your donation!
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Brew up comfort and charm with this cozy, gift-ready basket! Featuring a bag of rich, flavorful coffee, a fun sticker, a gift card for your next caffeine fix, and a set of whimsical moose mugs that bring all the Up North vibes. To top it off, enjoy a music CD that pairs perfectly with slow mornings or relaxing evenings by the fire.
The perfect bundle for coffee lovers who appreciate a warm mug, good tunes, and a little rustic charm!
Thank you to Beani's Coffee Lounge and Jay's of Gaylord for your donations!
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Gear up your little explorer with this stylish and practical set from Patagonia! This bundle includes a cozy kids sweatshirt, a fun and functional fanny pack for all their treasures, and a gift card to pick out even more outdoor-ready favorites.
Perfect for school days, weekend adventures, or family trips Up North—this set is made for comfort, durability, and everyday exploration!
Thank you to White Birch Outfitters!
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Step into the future with Connekt Smart Sunglasses! These sleek, modern shades combine style with smart functionality—perfect for staying connected while on the go. Whether you're out for a walk, at the beach, or enjoying a sunny day Up North, these sunglasses elevate your everyday look with a tech-savvy edge.
A fun and innovative accessory for anyone who loves blending fashion with function!
Thank you to Extreme Power Sports of Gaylord!
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Indulge in the ultimate taste of Northern Michigan with this cherry-packed collection! From sweet to savory, this basket features luscious cherry jam, zesty cherry salsa, and naturally sweet dried cherries. Satisfy your snack cravings with iced imperial pretzels and a rich milk chocolate cherry nut mix, then finish on a decadent note with dark chocolate-covered cherries. Perfect for gifting or savoring yourself—this bundle is a delicious celebration of all things cherry!
Thank you to Cherry Republic of Charlevoix!
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Bring the warmth and flavor of an Italian evening right to your table with this thoughtfully curated bundle! Enjoy a delicious meal featuring bucatini pasta paired with rich marinara sauce and savory artichoke pesto, plus crisp grissini breadsticks for the perfect crunch. Sip and savor a bottle of Spigallo Chianti to complete the experience, and treat yourself to even more culinary delights with a gift card to John Cross Fisheries.Perfect for a cozy date night, entertaining friends, or anyone who loves a classic Italian feast!
Thank you to John Cross Fisheries, Inc of Charlevoix and Provisions of Boyne City!
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Unleash your inner artist with this inspiring collection designed for creativity at every level! This beautifully curated basket includes a watercolor painting, a dry gouache paint set, metallic neon watercolors, colored pencils, and a complete drawing kit—everything you need to explore, experiment, and create.
To make it even more special, enjoy a private paint session at Duncan Studios, where you can bring your artistic vision to life with guided instruction and a fun, personalized experience. Perfect for beginners, hobbyists, or anyone ready to relax, create, and be inspired!
Thank you to Jordan River Arts Council and Duncan Studios for your donations!
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Hockey fans won’t want to miss this special keepsake—an autographed photograph of Elmer Söderblom! Known for his impressive size, skill, and rising impact on the ice, Söderblom is a name to watch in the NHL. This signed photo is the perfect addition to any sports collection or fan cave, celebrating one of hockey’s exciting young talents. A must-have for Detroit fans and memorabilia collectors alike!
Thank you to the Detroit Red Wings!
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Baseball fans and collectors will love this autographed photograph of Keider Montero! As a rising talent in the Detroit organization, Montero is quickly making a name for himself with his powerful arm and promising future on the mound. This signed photo is a fantastic addition to any sports memorabilia collection and a great way to celebrate the next generation of Tigers talent. Perfect for fans, collectors, or anyone who loves the game!
Thank you to the Detroit Tigers for your donation!
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Lights, camera, snacks! This fun-filled bundle has everything you need for the perfect movie outing. Enjoy four movie passes to Charlevoix Cinema III, along with an assortment of classic candies and fresh popcorn for the full theater experience. Stay refreshed with a trendy Stanley water bottle—perfect for taking along or using at home during your movie marathon. Whether it’s a family night, date night, or outing with friends, this basket is your ticket to fun and relaxation!
Thank you to the Charlevoix Cinema and the Boyne City Co-Op for you donations!
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Perfect for any golf enthusiast, this premium basket is your invitation to a day on the greens at one of Northern Michigan’s most scenic courses! Included is a gift card with four passes for one round of golf with a cart at Charlevoix Country Club GC—ideal for a foursome ready to enjoy a relaxing and memorable outing. To round out the experience, this package also includes a set of golf balls and tees so you’re ready to hit the course right away. Whether you’re chasing birdies or just enjoying the views, this basket is a hole-in-one for any golfer!
Thank you to Charlevoix Country Club for the donation!
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Treat yourself to a delicious experience with this $50 gift card to Julienne Tomatoes! Known for its inviting atmosphere and thoughtfully prepared dishes made with local ingredients, Julienne Tomatoes is a favorite spot for fresh, flavorful meals made with care.
Perfect for a hearty breakfast, lunch with friends, or a special date day—this gift card is your invitation to enjoy great food and warm hospitality in the heart of Petoskey.
Thank you to Julienne Tomatoes for your donation!
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At PETOK, their menu is a celebration of 100% gluten-free cuisine, crafted with passion and a commitment to delivering a truly unique dining experience. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared using fresh, local ingredients, ensuring that their offerings are not only delicious but also healthy. From gourmet pizzas and artisanal breads to globally inspired small plates, every bite reflects their dedication to quality and creativity. PETOK goes beyond just serving food—they create memorable culinary experiences that leave a lasting impression on your taste buds.
Thank you Petok Culinary Experience for your donation!
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Enjoy a taste of some of the best local dining with this $25 gift card from Magnum Hospitality! This versatile card can be used at any of their popular establishments, including the vibrant flavors of Cafe Santé, the bold Southwestern-inspired dishes at Red Mesa Grill, and the fresh, coastal-inspired fare at Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen. Whether you’re in the mood for casual bites or a memorable night out, this gift card offers a delicious variety of options all in one place!
Thank you to Magnum Hospitality Inc, for your donation!
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Boyne River Grill, nestled in the heart of Boyne City, MI, is a delightful dining destination offering a blend of comforting American cuisine. Known for its hand-cut, hand-breaded chicken tenders and savory smash burgers, the restaurant has garnered praise for its crispy fries and locally sourced sodas. The warm atmosphere and friendly service enhance the dining experience, making each visit memorable. Whether you're stopping for breakfast or a casual lunch, Boyne River Grill promises a satisfying culinary experience that keeps guests coming back.
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Stay hydrated in style with this trendy Stanley Cup Duo from Stanley. Featuring two of the wildly popular insulated tumblers, these cups are designed to keep drinks cold for hours (or hot when you need it!). Durable, stylish, and perfect for on-the-go lifestyles, this duo is ideal for workouts, road trips, or everyday use.
Thank you to Boyne City Hardware for your donation!
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Build your own stunning arrangement at the Build-Your-Own Bouquet Bar, browse the beautifully curated Flower Wall, a vibrant, ever-changing display of fresh blooms available for walk-in shopping or for life’s most meaningful moments, enjoy expertly designed custom floral arrangements for special occasions. Whether you’re celebrating, gifting, or simply indulging in beauty, this floral experience brings creativity and elegance to every occasion.
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Discover something special around every corner at Forgotten Treasures Consignment! This charming shop offers a rotating selection of casual consignment clothing for women, men, and children—perfect for finding everyday style at great value. Beyond fashion, shoppers will enjoy a fun and ever-changing mix of housewares, glassware, small furniture, and unique collectibles, making each visit a true treasure hunt. Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe or searching for that one-of-a-kind home accent, Forgotten Treasures offers a welcoming and enjoyable shopping experience full of hidden gems!
Thank you Forgotten Treasures Consignment for your donation!
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Treat yourself to a memorable night out with this $50 gift card to the Wineguys Restaurant Group! Known for creating inviting dining experiences across Northern Michigan, Wineguys offers a variety of standout restaurants where food, wine, and atmosphere come together beautifully.Whether you’re planning a relaxed dinner, a special celebration, or a casual evening with friends, this gift card is your ticket to fresh flavors, thoughtfully curated menus, and warm hospitality.
Perfect for food lovers and anyone who enjoys a great meal paired with an unforgettable experience!
Thank you Wineguys Restaurant Group for your donation!
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Enjoy great food and a relaxed atmosphere with this gift card to Duffy’s Garage & Grille! Known for its welcoming vibe and satisfying menu, Duffy’s is a local favorite for everything from casual lunches to laid-back dinners with family and friends. The perfect way to enjoy a hearty meal and a true Petoskey dining experience!
Thank you Duffy's Garage & Grille for your donation!
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These Flavors 4For All seasonings are all-natural blends packed into eco-friendly tins - made for grillers, home cooks, and flavor-lovers who don't mess around. Keto? Paleo? Low-sodium? You're covered. The Original 6 Pack includes Boss, Blackened, Dilly’O, Flambeaux, Squatch, and The Biz for the full Flavor lineup!
Thank you _____ for your donation!
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Bring home a piece of athletic inspiration with this beautifully framed autographed collectible of Kaila Kuhn! As one of the most promising young athletes in U.S. ski jumping, Kuhn represents dedication, grit, and the thrill of competition on the world stage. This professionally presented, framed piece of art makes a standout addition to any sports collection, game room, or fan display—perfect for celebrating an inspiring athlete and the excitement of winter sports.
Thank you Duncan Studios and Boyne Area Gymnastics for your donation!
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Image, Value, and description coming soon.
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Give the gift of restoration, balance, and mindful movement with this gift card to Connected Healing Arts & Movement! This experience invites you to slow down, reconnect, and support both body and mind through intentional healing practices and movement-based wellness. Whether used for therapeutic bodywork, guided movement sessions, or restorative care, this gift card offers a personalized path toward feeling grounded, relaxed, and re-energized. Perfect for anyone seeking stress relief, recovery, or a deeper connection to their overall well-being.
Thank you to Connected Healing Arts & Movement for your donation!
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Climb aboard for an unforgettable hometown experience with a real ride on a firetruck around town! Feel like a local hero as you cruise through the streets with flashing lights and sirens, waving to friends and neighbors along the way. This one-of-a-kind adventure offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at community service while creating memories that kids—and adults—will talk about long after the ride ends. Perfect for thrill-seekers, families, and anyone ready for a fun, up-close experience with local first responders!
Thank you to the Boyne City Fire Department for your donation!
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Start the school day like never before with an unforgettable ride to school in a real police car! This exciting experience gives a student the chance to arrive in style, lights and sirens (when appropriate), while enjoying a safe, escorted ride courtesy of local law enforcement. Along the way, students get a fun, friendly glimpse into the role of police officers in the community—making this both an adventure and a memorable connection to local heroes. Perfect for making one school morning extra special and absolutely unforgettable!
Thank you to Boyne City Police Department for your donation!
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Enjoy the convenience of professional, eco-friendly waste management with 1 year of free residential service from GFL Environmental! This generous donation covers standard residential pickup for one year (must be within GFL’s service area—contact the Elmira office to confirm eligibility). A practical and valuable prize for any household—helping you stay green and clean, stress-free!
Value: Varies by service area
Note: Must be located within GFL’s service area.
Call 231-547-2162 to confirm eligibility.
Thank you to GFL Environmental for your donation!
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Every Bloom Box is thoughtfully put together to create a complete, wearable look, making it perfect for layering, gifting, or treating yourself to a little monthly sparkle.
Thank you to Lauren Haske for your donation!
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Capture beautiful, lasting memories with a mini photo session by Erin Leigh Imagery. Known for a warm, natural style and an eye for authentic moments, Erin creates a relaxed and enjoyable experience while delivering stunning, high-quality images. Perfect for families, couples, children, or milestone moments, this mini session offers a quick yet meaningful way to preserve life’s special memories.
Thank you Erin Leigh Imagery for your donation!
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Exercise Revolution is inspiring movement that transforms lives through innovative fitness, empowering all ages to achieve their full physical potential. Founded by Certified Athletic Trainer and Physical Therapy Assistant, Teresa V.
Thank you Exercise Revolution for your donation!
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Zyia offers premium activewear for men, women, and children, featuring items like compression leggings, joggers, and sports bras designed for comfort and performance.
Thank you Exercise Revolution for your donation!
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Enjoy a taste of local flavor with this fun bundle from Lake Street Pub! This package includes a gift card to savor their delicious menu, plus a branded hat and t-shirt so you can rep one of your favorite local spots in style. Perfect for a casual night out or a laid-back lakeside vibe.
Thank you Lake Street Pub for your donation!
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of local flavor with this fun bundle from Lake Street Pub! This package includes a gift card to savor their delicious menu, plus a branded hat and t-shirt so you can rep one of your favorite local spots in style. Perfect for a casual night out or a laid-back lakeside vibe.
Thank you Lake Street Pub for your donation!
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