Spring Auction

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Get ready for a night of big hair, epic guitar riffs, and nonstop fun with five front row tickets to the school’s production of Rock of Ages on April 22nd!
This high-energy show features classic ‘80s rock hits, talented student performers, and plenty of laughs along the way. Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and entertainment while supporting the school’s performing arts program.
VIP front row seating for the opening show for MMSOA's Rock of Ages! This pack of tickets includes 5 assigned tickets, front and center! The front row of this musical showing will be reserved to winners of the MMSOA PTSO Auction.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of big hair, epic guitar riffs, and nonstop fun with four front row tickets to the school’s production of Rock of Ages on April 22nd!
This high-energy show features classic ‘80s rock hits, talented student performers, and plenty of laughs along the way. Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and entertainment while supporting the school’s performing arts program.
VIP front row seating for the opening show for MMSOA's Rock of Ages! This pack of tickets includes 5 assigned tickets, front and center! The front row of this musical showing will be reserved to winners of the MMSOA PTSO Auction.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of big hair, epic guitar riffs, and nonstop fun with four front row tickets to the school’s production of Rock of Ages on April 22nd!
This high-energy show features classic ‘80s rock hits, talented student performers, and plenty of laughs along the way. Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and entertainment while supporting the school’s performing arts program.
VIP front row seating for the opening show for MMSOA's Rock of Ages! This pack of tickets includes 4 assigned tickets, front and center! The front row of this musical showing will be reserved to winners of the MMSOA PTSO Auction.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of big hair, epic guitar riffs, and nonstop fun with four front row tickets to the school’s production of Rock of Ages on April 23rd!
This high-energy show features classic ‘80s rock hits, talented student performers, and plenty of laughs along the way. Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and entertainment while supporting the school’s performing arts program.
VIP front row seating for the opening show for MMSOA's Rock of Ages! This pack of tickets includes 5 assigned tickets, front and center! The front row of this musical showing will be reserved to winners of the MMSOA PTSO Auction.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of big hair, epic guitar riffs, and nonstop fun with four front row tickets to the school’s production of Rock of Ages on April 23rd!
This high-energy show features classic ‘80s rock hits, talented student performers, and plenty of laughs along the way. Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and entertainment while supporting the school’s performing arts program.
VIP front row seating for the opening show for MMSOA's Rock of Ages! This pack of tickets includes 5 assigned tickets, front and center! The front row of this musical showing will be reserved to winners of the MMSOA PTSO Auction.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of big hair, epic guitar riffs, and nonstop fun with four front row tickets to the school’s production of Rock of Ages on April 23rd!
This high-energy show features classic ‘80s rock hits, talented student performers, and plenty of laughs along the way. Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and entertainment while supporting the school’s performing arts program.
VIP front row seating for the opening show for MMSOA's Rock of Ages! This pack of tickets includes 4 assigned tickets, front and center! The front row of this musical showing will be reserved to winners of the MMSOA PTSO Auction.
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable night of live entertainment by bidding on a four-pack of tickets to a performance at the historic Dock Street Theatre in Charleston, South Carolina. Known for its stunning architecture and outstanding productions by Charleston Stage, this iconic venue offers an unforgettable theater experience. Gather your friends or family and place your bid for an evening filled with culture, storytelling, and exceptional live performance.
Winner will receive a voucher redeemable for four tickets to the show of their choice.
Dock Street Theater is located in Charleston, SC
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable hands-on adventure with this one-hour horse experience! Perfect for beginners or horse lovers alike, this experience offers the chance to spend time with these beautiful animals. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing outdoor activity or a unique experience to share with family or friends, this is a wonderful opportunity to connect with horses and create lasting memories.
This voucher is valid for a 60 minute horse encounter with TLS Equestrian LLC. Valued at $65.00.
Starting bid
Score a fun night at the ballpark by bidding on a four-pack of tickets to see the Charleston RiverDogs in action! Enjoy America’s favorite pastime with family or friends at the lively Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, known for its great atmosphere, exciting plays, and classic ballpark food. Don’t miss your chance to win this perfect outing—place your bid and get ready for an unforgettable night of baseball!
Winner will receive 4 tickets to the game of their choice. Valued at $60.00
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Heart Necklace & Bracelet Set
stones are pink
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Necklace
Stone is pink
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Necklace & Earrings Set
Valued at $180
Starting bid
Get ready for sunny days and poolside relaxation with this Summer Fun Basket, generously donated by local Remax Realtor, Laura Croft. This cheerful set includes colorful beach towels, a pool float, and a reusable water bottle—everything you need for a perfect day at the beach or by the pool. A great pick for families, beach lovers, or anyone ready to soak up the summer!
Basket includes:
-Beach Towels
-Beach bag
-Pool Float
-Sweet Swirl's Hat
-Sweet Swirls $20 Gift Card
-Reusable water bottle
-Starburst Minis
Basket valued at $100
Starting bid
Get ready to jump, climb, and play with this Family Fun experience at Urban Air Adventure Park! Perfect for kids and kids at heart, Urban Air offers exciting attractions like trampolines, climbing walls, obstacle courses, and more. It’s the perfect outing for a family adventure, a fun weekend activity, or a memorable day of high-energy entertainment. Don’t miss the chance to treat your family to an action-packed experience!
Winning Bidder will receive 4 tickets to Urban Air in North Charleston, SC. Tickets are valued at $110.
Ultimate Ticket Includes Admission and access to:
-Ropes Course
-Stairway to Heaven
-Leap of Faith
-Climbing Walls
-Wipeout
-Warrior Course
-Tubes Indoor Playground
-The APEX Trampolines
-Slam Dunk Zone
-Runway
-Pro Zone Performance Trampolines
-Drop Zone
-Dodgeball
-Climbing Hill
-Battle Beam
Starting bid
Celebrate this important milestone with a pack of four tickets to the 8th Grade Graduation Ceremony on the evening of May 28 at Goose Creek High School. These tickets provide a wonderful opportunity for family and friends to attend and share in the excitement as students are recognized for their hard work and achievements. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this special and memorable evening!
Front row tickets are reserved for MMSOA PTSO's Spring Auction Winners. Seats will be assigned.
Starting bid
Celebrate this important milestone with a pack of four tickets to the 8th Grade Graduation Ceremony on the evening of May 28 at Goose Creek High School. These tickets provide a wonderful opportunity for family and friends to attend and share in the excitement as students are recognized for their hard work and achievements. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this special and memorable evening!
Front row tickets are reserved for MMSOA PTSO's Spring Auction Winners. Seats will be assigned.
Starting bid
Celebrate this important milestone with a pack of four tickets to the 8th Grade Graduation Ceremony on the evening of May 28 at Goose Creek High School. These tickets provide a wonderful opportunity for family and friends to attend and share in the excitement as students are recognized for their hard work and achievements. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this special and memorable evening!
Front row tickets are reserved for MMSOA PTSO's Spring Auction Winners. Seats will be assigned.
Starting bid
Restore, stretch, and strengthen with this three-class pass to Three Keys Yoga. Whether you’re new to yoga or a seasoned practitioner, these classes offer a welcoming space to improve flexibility, build strength, and find a moment of calm in your day. It’s the perfect opportunity to try a new studio, deepen your practice, or treat yourself to some well-deserved self-care.
Basket Includes:
-Three Free Class Passes
-Tshirt
-Shorts
-Tank Top
-Candle
-Motivational Cards
-Pen
Valued at $125
Three Keys Yoga is located in Summverville, SC
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