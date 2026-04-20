Spring Auction - BONUS

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Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $250+
Donated By: OMNI Viking Lakes
Escape to one of the Twin Cities’ premier destinations with this one-night stay at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel—a modern, upscale retreat known for its exceptional service, beautiful design, and top-tier amenities.
Located next to the Minnesota Vikings Practice Facility (where the Minnesota Aurora play), and inspired by Scandinavian style, Omni Viking Lakes offers a relaxing yet refined experience perfect for a getaway, date night, or mini staycation.
What makes this special:
Whether you’re unwinding or exploring, this stay delivers comfort, style, and a memorable experience.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $240
Donated By: Willow Creek Golf Club
Enjoy a premier day on the course at Willow Creek Golf Club in Rochester with this foursome certificate for 18 holes of golf for four (4) players. Known for its beautifully maintained fairways, scenic layout, and exceptional playing conditions, Willow Creek offers a memorable experience for golfers of all skill levels.
Perfect for a friends’ outing, client entertainment, or a relaxing day outdoors, this package delivers both challenge and enjoyment on one of the area’s top courses.
Details:
Whether you’re chasing birdies or just enjoying the day, this is a fantastic opportunity to experience Willow Creek at its best.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $220
Donated By: WhirlyBall Twin Cities
Get ready for one of the most fun and unique group experiences in the Twin Cities. This package includes one full hour of WhirlyBall for your group—an unforgettable game that mixes basketball, lacrosse, and hockey… all while driving bumper cars.
Perfect for friends, families, team outings, or a night out, WhirlyBall delivers high-energy fun that everyone can enjoy—no experience required.
What’s Included:
From laser tag battles to escape room challenges and a full restaurant/bar on-site, you can turn this into a full night out.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $200
Donated By: acme comedy co.
Get ready for a night of nonstop laughs at one of Minnesota’s premier comedy venues! This certificate admits ten (10) people to a live show at Acme Comedy Company in downtown Minneapolis—an iconic spot known for hosting top national comedians and unforgettable performances.
Perfect for a group night out, team outing, or a fun evening with friends or family, this experience delivers big laughs in an intimate, high-energy setting.
Details:
Whether you’re planning a unique night out or looking for the perfect group experience, this is your chance to enjoy one of the best comedy venues in the Twin Cities.
🎤 Laugh together. Make memories. Support a great cause.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $175
Donated By: Private Donor
Ayo Dosunmu Autographed Custom Jersey – Wolves Playoff Impact 🔥
Minnesota is buzzing after Ayo Dosunmu’s clutch Game 4 performance for the Timberwolves—and now you can own a piece tied to that moment.
This custom Bulls-style jersey (No. 12)—a nod to where he started the season—is hand-signed by Dosunmu, now making an immediate impact in Minnesota.
🏀 New to the Wolves. Big moment in Minnesota. Own it.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Insurance Replacement Value: $1149
Donated By: Private Donor
Add a touch of elegance with these stunning pink tourmaline hoop earrings, featuring 1.20 total carats of vibrant, AAA-grade natural stones set in a sleek 18K gold-plated design.
Timeless yet eye-catching, these hoops bring the perfect balance of color and sophistication—ideal for everyday wear or special occasions.
Details:
Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting something meaningful, this is a piece that stands out without trying too hard.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $200
Donated By: Running Aces
Enjoy a fun and relaxing escape with a one-night stay at Running Aces Casino Hotel & Racetrack, just minutes from the Twin Cities!
This package includes:
• 🛏️ One-night hotel stay
• 🍽️ $30 dining credit to enjoy on-site
• 🎰 $20 in free bets to try your luck
Whether you’re planning a quick date night, a friends getaway, or just want to mix a little excitement into your routine, Running Aces offers the perfect blend of comfort, great food, and casino fun. Treat yourself — or gift it to someone who deserves a night out!
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $60
Donated By: State Street Theatre
Enjoy a night out at the historic State Street Theater in New Ulm! This certificate is good for 2 tickets to a performance of your choice from a lineup of engaging shows—from tribute concerts to live theater productions.
Whether you're in the mood for music, storytelling, or something unique, this is a perfect small-town entertainment experience.
Details:
✨ A great date night or evening out supporting the arts.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $188
Donated By: Private Donor
This chic Coach Nolita mini clutch is a sleek, compact essential designed for both style and convenience. Crafted in a glossy clay spazzolato patent leather, it features polished silver hardware and adds a modern, elevated touch to any look.
Small in size, but big on style, this bag features a zip-top closure, organized card slots, and a small interior pocket for easy access on the go.
Add a touch of luxe shine to your everyday outfits!
Dimensions: 7.5" L, 4.5" H, 2.0" W
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $350
Donated By: Private Donor
Own a piece of Vikings history with this signed custom Vikings jersey from Jared Allen — a true Minnesota legend.
A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Vikings Ring of Honor, Allen was one of the most dominant and unforgettable players to ever wear purple. Perfect for any die-hard fan or collector.
A rare chance to bring home a piece of Vikings greatness.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $55
Donated By: Private Donor
Relax. You deserve it.
Treat yourself (or someone else) to a little self-care with this $55 gift certificate to Bellissimo Salon & Day Spa in Cottage Grove.
From hair services to spa treatments, it’s the perfect way to unwind and recharge.
✨ A simple, thoughtful escape from the everyday.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $200
Donated By: WOW! Zone - Mankato
Celebrate in style with a VIP birthday party experience at WOW! Zone Family Entertainment Center in Mankato — the perfect way to bring people together for fun, food, and unforgettable memories. Whether it’s a birthday, team party, or just a reason to celebrate, this package makes it easy to host an exciting, stress-free event.
• (1) game of bowling for up to 12 guests in a VIP area
• Shoe and equipment rental included
• 2 slices of pizza + soft drink per guest
• Dedicated party host to keep everything running smoothly
Will be emailed to winner
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $135
Donated By: Minnesota Historical Society
Explore Minnesota’s stories, places, and history all year long with a Household Plus Membership to the Minnesota Historical Society.
This membership includes:
• 🎟️ Free admission to historic sites and museums across Minnesota
• ➕ Guest privileges — bring friends or family along
• 💸 Discounts on special events, programs, and store purchases
• 📚 Exclusive access to member-only experiences
From iconic landmarks to hidden gems, this is your all-access pass to discover the people, places, and moments that shaped Minnesota.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $150
Donated By: Private Donor
A truly special and meaningful collectible — this official baseball signed by Royce Lewis features the powerful inscription: “Strikeout Cancer.”
One of the brightest young stars of the Minnesota Twins, Lewis represents the future of Minnesota baseball — making this a unique piece for both fans and collectors. A perfect blend of sports and purpose, honoring the fight against cancer while celebrating a rising hometown talent.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $225
Donated By: Minneapolis Marriott West
Minneapolis Getaway at Marriott West – Stay + Breakfast for Two!
Enjoy a relaxing and convenient Twin Cities escape with this one-night stay at the Minneapolis Marriott West, located in St. Louis Park—just minutes from downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Your stay includes weekend breakfast for two, making it the perfect quick getaway, date night, or mini staycation without the hassle of travel.
Whether you're planning a night out in Minneapolis, catching a show, or just looking to unwind in comfort, this package offers a clean, modern stay paired with a great start to your morning.
Details:
Will be mailed to winner
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $375
Donated By: Private Donor
The Tory Burch Emerson Patent Black Chain Wallet offers a sleek and structured silhouette perfect for day-to-night wear.
The removable crossbody leather & chain strap with 22" drop adds versatility, allowing you to wear it as a crossbody or carry it as a chic wallet.
Sleek and timeless, this classic bag brings effortless sophistication to any look!
Dimensions: 7.5" W, 2" D, 5.5'' H
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $100
Donated By: Betty's Pies and Café Latte
Two Minnesota favorites, one delicious package.
Enjoy $50 to Betty’s Pies, a North Shore icon known for its legendary homemade pies and classic comfort food—perfect for a scenic stop or summer getaway.
Then head south and treat yourself to $50 at Café Latte, one of the Twin Cities’ most loved spots for incredible desserts, fresh meals, and a cozy, can’t-miss atmosphere.
From lakeside pie to city-famous cake—this bundle delivers the best of Minnesota flavor.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $120
Donated By: Canterbury Park
Experience the thrill of live horse racing at Canterbury Park! This package includes Reserved Clubhouse seating for 4 + General Admission for 4 during the 2026 live racing season.
Perfect for a summer outing with friends or family—great views, exciting races, and a classic Minnesota experience.
Details:
Valid during the 2026 live racing season only
Includes premium reserved seating + general admission
🎟️ A high-energy day at the track you won’t forget.
Will be emailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $1,000
Donated By: Farmington Lanes
Your summer just got a whole lot more fun.
Enjoy (2) Summer Passes to Farmington Lanes, each valid for one person and packed with value—up to 4 games of bowling per day with shoe rental included.
Valid May 1 – September 7, 2026, this is the perfect way to stay active, beat the heat, and have something fun to look forward to all summer long. Go as often as you want and never worry about paying per game. Great for friends, couples, or keeping one person entertained all summer (kids or adults!).
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $100
Donated By: WreckIt Rage Room
Blow off some steam in the most fun way possible with this $100 gift card to WreckIt Rage Room. Whether you're celebrating, de-stressing, or just looking for something totally different, this is your chance to suit up, grab a bat, and smash away in a safe, controlled environment.
From glass and electronics to full-on destruction sessions, WreckIt delivers an unforgettable, adrenaline-filled experience that’s perfect for friends, date nights, or group outings.
Why you’ll love it:
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $350
Donated By: Private Donor
Own a legendary piece of basketball history with this signed Team USA jersey from Kevin Garnett.
An Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and one of the most intense, dominant players of his era, Garnett left an unforgettable mark on the Minnesota Timberwolves and the game of basketball worldwide.
This Team USA jersey represents greatness on the global stage — a rare and highly collectible item for any serious fan.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $84
Donated By: Bell Museum
Enjoy a memorable day of discovery with admission for four to the Bell Museum — Minnesota’s official natural history museum!
This experience includes:
• 🌎 Museum admission featuring immersive exhibits on Minnesota’s natural world
• 🌌 Planetarium show — explore the stars, space, and beyond
• 🦌 Wildlife dioramas & hands-on experiences for all ages
Perfect for families, date days, or anyone curious about nature and the universe, the Bell Museum offers a unique blend of science, storytelling, and wonder.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $100
Donated By: The Curious Crow Company
Enjoy a night full of adventure and excitement at The Curious Crow Company in Lexington, MN. They have a thoughtfully curated mix of vintage finds, retro video games, comic books, used books, and unique collectibles—something to spark every kind of curiosity.
While you explore, enjoy a selection of locally sourced craft beer, wine, sodas, and snacks, making your visit as relaxing as it is exciting. They also host a variety of live, in-person events designed to bring people together. From tabletop gaming and role-playing campaigns to puzzle nights, open mic sessions, murder mystery parties, and themed trivia nights (with cosplay encouraged), there’s always something happening.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $150
Donated By: Private Donor
A true piece of baseball history — this official MLB baseball signed by Paul Molitor celebrates one of Minnesota’s all-time greats.
A National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and beloved figure with strong ties to the Minnesota Twins, Molitor’s legacy as a player and manager makes this a must-have for collectors and fans alike.
Note: This baseball shows natural toning and the autograph is lighter — please see image for details.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $450
Donated By: Private Donor
A must-have for any Taylor Swift fan—this white acoustic guitar features Taylor Swift’s signature on a custom pickguard, making it a rare and striking collectible.
The sleek white finish and modern cutaway design elevate the signed pickguard into a true statement piece—perfect for display, gifting, or adding to a serious collection.
✨ Taylor Swift signature on custom pickguard
✨ Sleek white acoustic guitar with cutaway design
✨ A standout fan and collector’s piece
Note: Minor imperfections on the guitar edges (can be easily touched up — see image for details).
Will be mailed to winner. Prefer to deliver within Minnesota.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $150
Donated By: Slick City Woodbury
Get ready for high-energy fun with four 120-minute passes to Slick City Action Park — the ultimate indoor slide park experience!
Race down massive slides, test your skills on unique attractions, and enjoy nonstop excitement in a one-of-a-kind environment perfect for all ages.
Perfect for families, friend groups, or an unforgettable outing.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $290
Donated By: Rick Bronson's House of Comedy - Mall of America
Get ready for a night of laughs with (8) tickets to Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy at the Mall of America. Enjoy top-tier stand-up in an energetic, intimate setting—perfect for date nights, group outings, or unforgettable evenings with friends.
Valid for regular performances (excludes Saturdays & special shows). Must reserve in advance.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $175
Donated By: Arthur Murray Dance Centers
Step onto the dance floor with this fun and engaging introductory experience from Arthur Murray Dance Centers. Perfect for couples or individuals, this package includes a private lesson, group class, and practice party—everything you need to get moving and build confidence. Good for two classes for two (2) people. *New students only.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $145
Donated by: Prairie's Edge Casino & Resort
Enjoy a fun and exciting night at the beautiful Prairie’s Edge Casino and Resort. Only 100 miles from the Twin Cities, Prairie’s Edge is known as Minnesota’s Best Casino Action, with the largest collection of classic coin slots as well as the hottest new video games. You will also be able to enjoy one of their four dining experiences with a $25.00 dining gift card. Enjoy!
Will be mailed to winner.
Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $350
Donated By: Private Donor
Own a piece of Minnesota football history with this autographed custom #28 jersey from Vikings legend Adrian Peterson. One of the most dominant running backs of all time, Peterson’s legacy is built on power, speed, and unforgettable moments. This signed jersey is a must-have for any true fan or collector.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $120
Donated By: Woodbury 10 Theatre
The ultimate summer movie package. Enjoy 12 tickets to Woodbury 10 Theatre—perfectly set up for one movie a month for a family of four or multiple nights out! Catch the biggest blockbusters, animated hits, and everything in between all summer long.
Simple, flexible, and perfect for making memories.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $60
Donated By: The American Bear Association
Experience Minnesota wildlife up close with admission for four (4) to the Vince Shute Wildlife Sanctuary in Orr, MN - home of the American Bear Association.
Watch black bears in their natural habitat from a safe, elevated viewing area and learn about conservation efforts that protect these incredible animals. This unforgettable Northwoods experience is perfect for families, nature lovers, and anyone looking to see something truly unique.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $299
Donated By: Private Donor
This Kate Spade Kayla small crossbody bag offers effortless style for everyday wear. Its compact design includes a zip closure, an exterior slip pocket for easy access, and an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit. Made from pebbled leather and finished with polished hardware, it combines practicality with understated elegance.
Dimensions: 7.8" L, 1.7" W, 8.4" H
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $55
Donated By: Snake Discovery
Slither into adventure with this family admission pass (up to 5 people) to Snake Discovery in Maplewood!
Explore over 50 species of reptiles and amphibians with hands-on opportunities to learn, interact, and discover.
Perfect for families, kids, and anyone curious about the wild world of reptiles.
Details:
🦎 Fun, educational, and a truly unique experience.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $50
Donated By: The Execs Big Band
Get ready for an unforgettable night of swing and style at the Bloomington Event Center on October 23, 2026!
Dance the night away with The Execs Big Band, a lively 17-piece ensemble originally founded in 1965 by local businessmen. Dedicated to preserving the timeless sound of the Big Band era, their music brings energy, nostalgia, and plenty of rhythm to keep you on your feet all evening.
Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $60
Donated By: Laugh Camp Comedy Club
Get ready to laugh. This package includes 2 reserved table seats at Laugh Camp Comedy Club in downtown St. Paul—featuring top comedians from across the country every weekend.
With a full bar, dining available, and a lively atmosphere, it’s the perfect night out.
Details:
Will be emailed to winner.
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