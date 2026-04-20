Spring Auction - BONUS

Fair Market Value: $250+

Donated By: OMNI Viking Lakes





Escape to one of the Twin Cities’ premier destinations with this one-night stay at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel—a modern, upscale retreat known for its exceptional service, beautiful design, and top-tier amenities.





Located next to the Minnesota Vikings Practice Facility (where the Minnesota Aurora play), and inspired by Scandinavian style, Omni Viking Lakes offers a relaxing yet refined experience perfect for a getaway, date night, or mini staycation.





What makes this special:

Luxurious accommodations at one of Omni’s top-rated hotels

Ideal for a romantic night, celebration, or relaxing escape

Access to on-site dining, bar, and premium amenities

Convenient Twin Cities location near shopping, dining, and attractions

Whether you’re unwinding or exploring, this stay delivers comfort, style, and a memorable experience.





Will be mailed to winner.