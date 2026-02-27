🌱 Spring Auction

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Starting bid
Christine Wang, 2024
Christine Tien Wang (b. 1985 Washington D.C) received her BFA from The Cooper Union and her MFA in painting from UCLA. Wang completed residencies at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, VCUQatar, Chashama North, and Skowhegan. Wang's solo exhibition Coronavirus Memes was on view at Galerie Nagel Draxler in Cologne. Selected group exhibition venues include Frans Hals Museum, Rachel Uffner, Magenta Plains, and The Prince Street Gallery. Wang is in the collection of Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Groeninghe Art Collection in Belgium. Wang is represented by Ever Gold [Projects] in San Francisco, Night Gallery in Los Angeles and Galerie Nagel Draxler in Cologne and Berlin. Wang is currently Associate Professor of Painting and Drawing at California College of Art and lives and works in San Francisco.
Acrylic and oil on canvas, 60 x 72 inches.
Valued at $16,000.
Visit https://www.christinetienwang.com/ to learn more.
Starting bid
Christine Wang, 2024
Signed digital print on archival paper, 11 x 14 inches. Valued at $400.
Visit https://www.christinetienwang.com/ for more about the artist and her work.
Starting bid
Math Bass, 2019
Letter Press Print, signed edition of 50, 13 x 15.5 inches, valued at $1000.
Find Math on Instagram @mathpearlbass
Starting bid
Sarita Doe, 2022
Natural pigment on archival paper, 17 x 22 inches, valued at $6000.
Visit https://saritadoe.com for more about the artist and her work.
Starting bid
Sarita Doe, 2021
Oil paint on panel, 18 x 18 inches. Valued at $6000.
Visit https://saritadoe.com for more about the artist and her work.
Starting bid
Stepfanie Aguilar, 2024
Limited edition print, 11 x 17 inches
Visit https://shapelessclouds.com for more about the artist and her work.
Starting bid
Karina Manarin
A pair of beeswax candles, 8 x 1 inches. Valued at $120 for pair.
Each candle is hand poured and sculpted with naturally pigmented wax. Do not leave unattended and use candlestick to secure.
Find Karina on Instagram @karina_in_clouds
Starting bid
Rebekah Erev, 2014
Limited edition printed cards with book in box, 4 x 4 x 1 inches. Valued at $50.
Visit http://rebekaherevstudio.com for more on the artist and their work.
Starting bid
Sar Artoonian is a multidimensional conduit of the healing arts, offering energy work and spirit-guided sessions through an Armenian coffee divination. Valued at $60 for this 30 minute virtual reading.
Find Sar on Instagram @sporebecomingrain
Starting bid
Forest Lin
Gain a higher awareness and perception of self, insight on how best to navigate obstacles/growth/relationships, higher connection to your spirit allies, a sense of what your mission and role is in this greater Earth. Valued at $200 for this 60 minute virtual reading.
Find Forest on Instagram @forestxrei
Starting bid
Leyanne Oliveira
This 2-hour strategic business session supports an entrepreneur on gaining clarity in their medicine (offering), or supports an already existing business and noticing where the blockage is to open the door to more abundance. This virtual offering is valued at $188.
Find Leyanne on Instagram @leyanneoliveira and via her website, https://Leyanneoliveira.com
Starting bid
Gerin del Carmen, 2025
A handcoiled earthy water vessel to carry water, or a floral arrangement. Fired in a high temperature gas kiln in Los Angeles. Safe for food contact. Valued at $450.
Glazed stoneware, Iron
10.5" x 10.5" x 12"
Find Gerin's work at gerindelcarmen.com
Starting bid
Gerin del Carmen, 2025
Handcoiled vessel decorated with coral -stained porcelain slip and cobalt brush strokes to imitate movement of water. Fired in a high temperature gas kiln in Los Angeles. Safe for food contact. Valued at $400.
Glazed stoneware, Cobalt
9.5” x 9.5” x 8”
Find Gerin's work at gerindelcarmen.com
Starting bid
Gerin del Carmen, 2025
Handcoiled vessel to honor the different shades of water. Fired in a high temperature gas kiln in Los Angeles. Intended for decorative use. Valued at $420.
Glazed stoneware, Cobalt
10” x 10” x10”
*Bottom of vessel has minor chipping
Find Gerin's work at gerindelcarmen.com
Starting bid
Jeffrey Cheung, 2025
Acrylic, oil pastel on linen canvas, 20 x 24 inches.
Valued at $5000.
Find Jeffrey on Instagram @jeffcheung1
Starting bid
Jeffrey Cheung, 2026
Signed limited edition print of 35, with hand painted background and embellishments. 18 x 24 inches. Valued at $450.
Find Jeffrey on Instagram @jeffcheung1
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