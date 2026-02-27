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School for the Ecocene

About this event

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🌱 Spring Auction

Bob Ross item
Bob Ross item
Bob Ross item
Bob Ross item
Bob Ross item
Bob Ross
$6,000

Starting bid

Christine Wang, 2024


Christine Tien Wang (b. 1985 Washington D.C) received her BFA from The Cooper Union and her MFA in painting from UCLA. Wang completed residencies at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, VCUQatar, Chashama North, and Skowhegan. Wang's solo exhibition Coronavirus Memes was on view at Galerie Nagel Draxler in Cologne. Selected group exhibition venues include Frans Hals Museum, Rachel Uffner, Magenta Plains, and The Prince Street Gallery. Wang is in the collection of Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Groeninghe Art Collection in Belgium. Wang is represented by Ever Gold [Projects] in San Francisco, Night Gallery in Los Angeles and Galerie Nagel Draxler in Cologne and Berlin. Wang is currently Associate Professor of Painting and Drawing at California College of Art and lives and works in San Francisco.


Acrylic and oil on canvas, 60 x 72 inches.

Valued at $16,000.


Visit https://www.christinetienwang.com/ to learn more.

Kim Kardashian item
Kim Kardashian
$100

Starting bid

Christine Wang, 2024


Signed digital print on archival paper, 11 x 14 inches. Valued at $400.


Visit https://www.christinetienwang.com/ for more about the artist and her work.

Newz! item
Newz!
$400

Starting bid

Math Bass, 2019


Letter Press Print, signed edition of 50, 13 x 15.5 inches, valued at $1000.


Find Math on Instagram @mathpearlbass


Rain Deities and the Front Yard Meadow item
Rain Deities and the Front Yard Meadow item
Rain Deities and the Front Yard Meadow
$1,500

Starting bid

Sarita Doe, 2022


Natural pigment on archival paper, 17 x 22 inches, valued at $6000.


Visit https://saritadoe.com for more about the artist and her work.

Hanging Plants for Healing item
Hanging Plants for Healing item
Hanging Plants for Healing
$1,500

Starting bid

Sarita Doe, 2021


Oil paint on panel, 18 x 18 inches. Valued at $6000.


Visit https://saritadoe.com for more about the artist and her work.

Hot Creek, California item
Hot Creek, California
$15

Starting bid

Stepfanie Aguilar, 2024


Limited edition print, 11 x 17 inches


Visit https://shapelessclouds.com for more about the artist and her work.

Landscape Sculptural Candles item
Landscape Sculptural Candles item
Landscape Sculptural Candles item
Landscape Sculptural Candles item
Landscape Sculptural Candles
$25

Starting bid

Karina Manarin


A pair of beeswax candles, 8 x 1 inches. Valued at $120 for pair.


Each candle is hand poured and sculpted with naturally pigmented wax. Do not leave unattended and use candlestick to secure.


Find Karina on Instagram @karina_in_clouds

Moon Angels Oracle Deck item
Moon Angels Oracle Deck item
Moon Angels Oracle Deck
$36

Starting bid

Rebekah Erev, 2014


Limited edition printed cards with book in box, 4 x 4 x 1 inches. Valued at $50.


Visit http://rebekaherevstudio.com for more on the artist and their work.

Armenian coffee reading (virtual) item
Armenian coffee reading (virtual) item
Armenian coffee reading (virtual)
$44

Starting bid

Sar Artoonian is a multidimensional conduit of the healing arts, offering energy work and spirit-guided sessions through an Armenian coffee divination. Valued at $60 for this 30 minute virtual reading.


Find Sar on Instagram @sporebecomingrain

BaZi Chinese Astrology Readings (60 min) item
BaZi Chinese Astrology Readings (60 min)
$60

Starting bid

Forest Lin


Gain a higher awareness and perception of self, insight on how best to navigate obstacles/growth/relationships, higher connection to your spirit allies, a sense of what your mission and role is in this greater Earth. Valued at $200 for this 60 minute virtual reading.


Find Forest on Instagram @forestxrei

Business Coaching item
Business Coaching
$33

Starting bid

Leyanne Oliveira


This 2-hour strategic business session supports an entrepreneur on gaining clarity in their medicine (offering), or supports an already existing business and noticing where the blockage is to open the door to more abundance. This virtual offering is valued at $188.


Find Leyanne on Instagram @leyanneoliveira and via her website, https://Leyanneoliveira.com

Braided Bird Vessel item
Braided Bird Vessel item
Braided Bird Vessel item
Braided Bird Vessel
$75

Starting bid

Gerin del Carmen, 2025


A handcoiled earthy water vessel to carry water, or a floral arrangement. Fired in a high temperature gas kiln in Los Angeles. Safe for food contact. Valued at $450.


Glazed stoneware, Iron

10.5" x 10.5" x 12"


Find Gerin's work at gerindelcarmen.com


Coral Tide Vessel item
Coral Tide Vessel item
Coral Tide Vessel item
Coral Tide Vessel
$75

Starting bid

Gerin del Carmen, 2025


Handcoiled vessel decorated with coral -stained porcelain slip and cobalt brush strokes to imitate movement of water. Fired in a high temperature gas kiln in Los Angeles. Safe for food contact. Valued at $400.


Glazed stoneware, Cobalt

9.5” x 9.5” x 8”


Find Gerin's work at gerindelcarmen.com

Moon Jar 2508 item
Moon Jar 2508 item
Moon Jar 2508 item
Moon Jar 2508
$75

Starting bid

Gerin del Carmen, 2025


Handcoiled vessel to honor the different shades of water. Fired in a high temperature gas kiln in Los Angeles. Intended for decorative use. Valued at $420.


Glazed stoneware, Cobalt

10” x 10” x10”


*Bottom of vessel has minor chipping


Find Gerin's work at gerindelcarmen.com

Six item
Six item
Six item
Six
$1,000

Starting bid

Jeffrey Cheung, 2025


Acrylic, oil pastel on linen canvas, 20 x 24 inches.

Valued at $5000.


Find Jeffrey on Instagram @jeffcheung1

Untitled item
Untitled item
Untitled item
Untitled item
Untitled
$100

Starting bid

Jeffrey Cheung, 2026


Signed limited edition print of 35, with hand painted background and embellishments. 18 x 24 inches. Valued at $450.


Find Jeffrey on Instagram @jeffcheung1

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