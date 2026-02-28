Spring Auction Fundraiser

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About this event
Join us for a fun night out with the PS 126 MAT community! Includes open bar, live auction, and a great evening supporting our kids.
Everything in General Admission plus $25 auction credit to use on the night.
Because we know you're going to want to bid!
Help bring a PS 126 MAT teacher along for the night! Contributions go into a pool so we can invite as many teachers as possible.
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