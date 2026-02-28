PS 126 Manhattan Academy of Technology Parent Association

Hosted by

PS 126 Manhattan Academy of Technology Parent Association

About this event

Spring Auction Fundraiser

399 Grand St

New York, NY 10002, USA

General Admission
$75

Join us for a fun night out with the PS 126 MAT community! Includes open bar, live auction, and a great evening supporting our kids.

Supporter
$100

Everything in General Admission plus $25 auction credit to use on the night.
Because we know you're going to want to bid!

Sponsor a Teacher
Pay what you can

Help bring a PS 126 MAT teacher along for the night! Contributions go into a pool so we can invite as many teachers as possible.

Add a donation for PS 126 Manhattan Academy of Technology Parent Association

$

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