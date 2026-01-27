Spring Awakening at Tree of Life Farm: A Full-Day of Rhythm & Renewal

Our Spring Awakening Celebration on April 18th serves as a vital fundraiser for Tree of Life Farm in Ravenna, TX! This immersive retreat is dedicated to our mission of returning people to nature through holistic wisdom and shared community.

Supporting the Mission

Daytime Workshops: Access to all daytime sessions led by community experts is available through a sliding scale donation of $25 to $50 , or more if you feel inspired to support our vision.

Evening Celebration: The central evening gathering is offered on a flexible donation basis , ensuring that everyone can participate in this powerful moment of community and renewal.

The Impact: Funds generated directly support the projects and initiatives we have envisioned for the future of Tree of Life Farm .

A Day of Rhythm & Renewal

Guided by the themes of Renewal, Introspection, and the Celebration of Rising Vitality, the day is packed with powerful practices to restore harmony and rekindle your inner fire:

Vinyasa Yoga & Meditation: Root down and rise up with expert-led flow and guided illumination.

Qi Gong & Elemental Rituals: Harness life-force energy and reset your system with Sauna and Cold Plunge sessions.

Breathwork & Rhythm: Clear emotional residue with Breathwork before finding your heartbeat in our Learn to Drum Workshop & Jam .

Night Celebration: Close the night with a Bonfire Cacao Ceremony and an ambient DJ set with projected visuals .

The Farm Experience

Community Potluck: Please bring a vegan or vegetarian dish to share during our communal dinner hour.

Sustainability: Guests are asked to use our dual composting toilet system to honor the land.

Camping: Make it an overnight experience with optional camping beneath the Texas stars.

Come greet the new season in community—the address will be provided in your order confirmation email!