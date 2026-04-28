Spring Bake Sale

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About this event
Make a donation to support NoHo Home’s weekly Drop-In Access Center, providing free meals, showers, clothing, and service assistance for any neighbor who needs.
• Make 1-2 dozen small items, or whole cakes, brownies, pies.
• Small items in packages of approximately 4 items. Large items can be brought whole, we can cut and package slices on the day.
• Avoid using frosting (melts in the heat)
• Label each package especially if they follow specific dietary restrictions (gluten free, vegan, etc.)
• Dog and cat treats are popular, we welcome treats for humans and furry friends!
We will email you with drop-off instructions (available on Friday, May 8th or Saturday, May 9th).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!