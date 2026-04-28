NoHo Home Alliance

Hosted by

NoHo Home Alliance

About this event

Spring Bake Sale

3319 Magnolia Blvd

Burbank, CA 91505, USA

I'd like to donate! item
I'd like to donate!
Pay what you can

Make a donation to support NoHo Home’s weekly Drop-In Access Center, providing free meals, showers, clothing, and service assistance for any neighbor who needs.

I'd like to bake! item
I'd like to bake!
Free

• Make 1-2 dozen small items, or whole cakes, brownies, pies.
• Small items in packages of approximately 4 items. Large items can be brought whole, we can cut and package slices on the day.
• Avoid using frosting (melts in the heat)
• Label each package especially if they follow specific dietary restrictions (gluten free, vegan, etc.)

• Dog and cat treats are popular, we welcome treats for humans and furry friends!


We will email you with drop-off instructions (available on Friday, May 8th or Saturday, May 9th).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!