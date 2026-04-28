Spring Bake Sale

• Make 1-2 dozen small items, or whole cakes, brownies, pies.

• Small items in packages of approximately 4 items. Large items can be brought whole, we can cut and package slices on the day.

• Avoid using frosting (melts in the heat)

• Label each package especially if they follow specific dietary restrictions (gluten free, vegan, etc.)

• Dog and cat treats are popular, we welcome treats for humans and furry friends!





We will email you with drop-off instructions (available on Friday, May 8th or Saturday, May 9th).