Spring Bingo Sponsors/Baskets - 3/1/2026

West Point VFW 100 Volunteer Dr

Greensburg, PA 15601, USA

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Recognition on all event signage, social media and announcements throughout event

$1,000 Jackpot Round Sponsor
$1,000

Listed in event program, social media and announced before the round begins

$200 Jackpot Round Sponsor
$200

Listed in event program, social media and announced before the round begins

$300 Jackpot Round Sponsor
$300

Listed in event program, social media and announced before the round begins

$100 Bingo Round Sponsor
$100

Listed in event program and announced before the round begins

$75 Bingo Round Sponsor
$75

Listed in event program and announced before the round begins

$50 Bingo Round Sponsor
$50

Listed in event program and announced before the round begins

Friend of the Band
$25

Recognition in event program

Raffle Basket
$50

Want to help but don't have time? We will put together a raffle basket for you!

Raffle Basket (Partial)
$5

Donate toward a raffle basket that we will put together! Contributions can be made in $5 increments.
(Example: Want to donate $20? Select four $5 options.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!