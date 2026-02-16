La Follette School Student Association

Hosted by

La Follette School Student Association

About this event

Spring Bingo with LSSA

931 E Main St

Madison, WI 53703, USA

Student Tickets
$10

All students, regardless of La Follette Affiliation, qualify for the student ticket price.


Please note, on the next screen you do not need to donate money to Zeffy to purchase a ticket. There are no charges placed on La Follette if you do not donate.

Nonstudent Ticket
$15

For faculty, staff, and nonstudent guests.


Please note, on the next screen you do not need to donate money to Zeffy to purchase a ticket. There are no charges placed on La Follette if you do not donate.

Add a donation for La Follette School Student Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!