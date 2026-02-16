Spring Bingo with LSSA

Hosted by
About this event
All students, regardless of La Follette Affiliation, qualify for the student ticket price.
Please note, on the next screen you do not need to donate money to Zeffy to purchase a ticket. There are no charges placed on La Follette if you do not donate.
For faculty, staff, and nonstudent guests.
Please note, on the next screen you do not need to donate money to Zeffy to purchase a ticket. There are no charges placed on La Follette if you do not donate.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!