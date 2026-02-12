House Rabbit Network

Hosted by

House Rabbit Network

About this event

🌸 Spring Bond-a-thon 🌸 2026

2 Park Dr

Westford, MA 01886, USA

11 - 11:45
$65

Bunnies must be spayed/neutered and at least 12 weeks post spay/neuter procedures to participate

12 - 12:45
$65

Bunnies must be spayed/neutered and at least 12 weeks post spay/neuter procedures to participate

1 - 1:45
$65

Bunnies must be spayed/neutered and at least 12 weeks post spay/neuter procedures to participate

2:15 - 3
$65

Bunnies must be spayed/neutered and at least 12 weeks post spay/neuter procedures to participate

3:15 - 4
$65

Bunnies must be spayed/neutered and at least 12 weeks post spay/neuter procedures to participate

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