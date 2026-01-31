San Marcos River Rollers

Hosted by

San Marcos River Rollers

About this event

Event [spring bout theme] DRAFT

301 River Ridge Pkwy

San Marcos, TX 78666, USA

General Admission
$10

Admission to today’s SMRR roller derby bout.
Come cheer loud, have fun, and support your local roller derby league!


(Kids 10 and under are free)

Discount Ticket (Wear SMRR Shirt)
$5

Wear your SMRR shirt to the bout and receive 50% off admission.
Show your SMRR gear at the door or ticket table to qualify for this discount.

Discount valid only when an SMRR shirt is worn at entry.

FREE Child Ticket <10
Free

Children 10 and under are free

5 Extra Raffle Tickets
$20

Take a chance to win fun prizes while supporting SMRR!

🎉 Raffle prizes and drawing time will be announced after the bout.

🎟️ Must be present to win

Extra Raffle Tickets (Each)
$5

Take a chance to win fun prizes while supporting SMRR!

🎉 Raffle prizes and drawing time will be announced after the bout.

🎟️ Must be present to win

SMRR T-Shirt
$20

Classic unisex fit SMRR t-shirt.
Available while supplies last.


Sizes: S / M / L/ XL / XXL
(Please select size when purchasing.)

SMRR Racerback Tank
$20

Lightweight racerback tank- perfect for practices, workouts, or derby days.


Sizes: S / M / L / XL

(Limited quantities)

SMRR Bracelets
$1

Fun, wearable support for your favorite roller derby league.
Great for kids and fans of all ages!

SMRR Stickers
$1

Show your derby pride!
Perfect for water bottles, helmets, laptops, notebooks, ect!

