Spring Break Bus March 2025

One way ticket TO West Point - Members use discount code MEMBER15
Sunday, March 23 @ 12pm from Newton @ Newton/Riverside MBTA Station, ~12:45pm from Sturbridge @ 236 Route 15, adjacent to the Mobil station
One way ticket TO West Point - Members use discount code MEMBER15
Sunday, March 23 @ 12pm from Newton @ Newton/Riverside MBTA Station, ~12:45pm from Sturbridge @ 236 Route 15, adjacent to the Mobil station
Cadet in Charge
Free
Add a donation for West Point Parents Club of MA
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!