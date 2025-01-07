Spring Break Bus March 2025

One way ticket TO West Point - Members use discount code MEMBER15 Sunday, March 23 @ 12pm from Newton @ Newton/Riverside MBTA Station, ~12:45pm from Sturbridge @ 236 Route 15, adjacent to the Mobil station

One way ticket TO West Point - Members use discount code MEMBER15 Sunday, March 23 @ 12pm from Newton @ Newton/Riverside MBTA Station, ~12:45pm from Sturbridge @ 236 Route 15, adjacent to the Mobil station

More details...