Horses 4 Heroes Inc

Hosted by

Horses 4 Heroes Inc

About this event

Spring Break Camp Deposit

4975 N Miller Ln

Las Vegas, NV 89149, USA

Camp Deposit item
Camp Deposit
$25
Your application for Spring Break Camp has been approved and your non-refundable deposit of $25 per child is now due. Please pay by February 17 to hold your child's spot in Farm Camp. The balance of your camp tuition will be due during Camp Check In.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!