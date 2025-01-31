Spring Break Camp Deposit

Your application for Spring Break Camp has been approved and your non-refundable deposit of $25 per child is now due. Please pay by February 17 to hold your child's spot in Farm Camp. The balance of your camp tuition will be due during Camp Check In.

Your application for Spring Break Camp has been approved and your non-refundable deposit of $25 per child is now due. Please pay by February 17 to hold your child's spot in Farm Camp. The balance of your camp tuition will be due during Camp Check In.

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