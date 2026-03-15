The Way To Live Foundation Inc

Hosted by

The Way To Live Foundation Inc

About this event

Spring Break Youth Financial Literacy Workshop

1133 Largo Rd

Upper Marlboro, MD 20774, USA

October 6th Daily Living and Home Skills
Free

Your child will learn about basic home skills like sewing holes in clothes, doing laundry, and organizing their school supplies and room.

October 13th Personal Development
Free

Your child will learn about goal setting with vision boards, time management,

study skills, and mindfulness/stress management techniques.

October 20th Money Management
Free

Your child will learn about budgeting basics and practice with play money in real-life scenario to apply needs vs. wants.

October 27th Practical Life Simulations
Free

Your child will learn about “Adulting 101” scenarios (renting an apartment, interviewing), Mock job interviews and resume writing, Emergency preparedness (basic first aid, what to do in a storm), and Public transportation how-to or reading a map.

November 3rd Communication and Etiquette
Free

Your child will learn about how to introduce yourself, writing professional emails, practicing public speaking, and phone decorum.

November 10th Creative Expression and Fun
Free

Your child will participate in an activity related to creative expression that is to be determined, but may include the following:

*DIY craft projects with a purpose (e.g., making gifts or decor)

* Create a podcast, blog, or video series

* Entrepreneurship challenge (design & pitch a product)

November 17th Cooking and Nutrition
Free

Your child will participate in a lesson in nutrition and a hands on cooking activity leading up to the holiday season!

Add a donation for The Way To Live Foundation Inc

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