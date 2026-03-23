Spring Camping at Tiorati Plateau

About this event
This covers: 1 Registered Scout and their Parent/Guardians
This covers: 1 Registered Scout
Scouts must have a parent/guardian on the trip. This is primarily to be used for additional siblings in scouting.
This covers: 1 Registered Scout & their Parent/Guardians for the daytime only portion of the camping trip.
If you are bringing additional siblings and they will be eating from the communal food we ask that you please chip in some to help offset costs.
Please remember that any additional siblings are 100% your responsibility and cannot be left unsupervised by their parent/guardian.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!