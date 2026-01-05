Cub Scout Pack 589

Hosted by

Cub Scout Pack 589

About this event

Spring Camporee/Crossover

8598 Potomac Ave

Sebastian, FL 32958, USA

Weekend Camper
$35
Saturday Only
$20
Siblings Under 4
Free
Please debit my Scout Account - Saturday
Free

Use this option if you would like us to debit your Scout Account for the amount. Please add all people attending so we know who to register.

Please debit my Scout Account - Weekend
Free

Use this option if you would like us to debit your Scout Account for the amount. Please add all people attending so we know who to register.

Crossover Spectator ONLY
Free

Please only use this option for family members who will be joining us for the Crossover Ceremony Only. These people will only be allowed at camp after the Crossover Check-in time.

Add a donation for Cub Scout Pack 589

$

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