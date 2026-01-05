Spring Camporee/Crossover

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Sebastian, FL 32958, USA
Use this option if you would like us to debit your Scout Account for the amount. Please add all people attending so we know who to register.
Use this option if you would like us to debit your Scout Account for the amount. Please add all people attending so we know who to register.
Please only use this option for family members who will be joining us for the Crossover Ceremony Only. These people will only be allowed at camp after the Crossover Check-in time.
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