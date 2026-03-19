Spring Carnival 2026 Wristbands and Tickets - Regular Sales

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About this shop
Comes with wristband, 20 tickets, 2 claw arcade tokens, and a wrist pouch.
Wristbands will grant you unlimited access to inflatables and petting zoo, other free activities like therapy pets, calm down room, School of Rock band performance, and Magic Show. Kids under 3 and adults do not need a wristband to enter or accompany children. Tickets must be purchased separately. Tickets must be purchased separately.
Tickets can be redeemed for food, carnival games, face painting, confetti eggs, silly string, and other games and activities!
Tickets will be $1 each at the door! Note: all concessions, games, and activities will only accept tickets as form of payment EXCEPT the Mobile Claw Arcade. The Mobile Claw Arcade who will accept cash and credit card (not tickets) for payment. Carnival games will give out tickets that can be redeemed for prizes at our prize booth. Most activities and games are 1 ticket (few are 2-3 like face painting, hair tinsel, hospital, confetti eggs, and silly string). Concession prices will range from 1-4 tickets.
Tickets can be redeemed for food, carnival games, face painting, confetti eggs, silly string, and other games and activities!
Tickets will be $1 each at the door! Note: all concessions, games, and activities will only accept tickets as form of payment EXCEPT the Mobile Claw Arcade. The Mobile Claw Arcade who will accept cash and credit card (not tickets) for payment. Carnival games will give out tickets that can be redeemed for prizes at our prize booth. Most activities and games are 1 ticket (few are 2-3 like face painting, hair tinsel, hospital, confetti eggs, and silly string). Concession prices will range from 1-4 tickets.
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