Spring Carnival 2026 Wristbands and Tickets - Regular Sales

Tickets can be redeemed for food, carnival games, face painting, confetti eggs, silly string, and other games and activities!

Tickets will be $1 each at the door! Note: all concessions, games, and activities will only accept tickets as form of payment EXCEPT the Mobile Claw Arcade. The Mobile Claw Arcade who will accept cash and credit card (not tickets) for payment. Carnival games will give out tickets that can be redeemed for prizes at our prize booth. Most activities and games are 1 ticket (few are 2-3 like face painting, hair tinsel, hospital, confetti eggs, and silly string). Concession prices will range from 1-4 tickets.