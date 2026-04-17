Spring Carnival

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About this event
Jump, play, win, repeat! This ticket includes unlimited games, inflatables, fun prizes, and balloon twisting for a night packed with excitement.
Children 4 and under play free
Help bring the carnival to life! Assist with setting up games, tables, signage, and activity areas before the event begins.
Bonus: Earn one entry into a gift basket drawing for every hour you volunteer!
Be part of the carnival fun! Run exciting game and activity stations like bottle toss, candy walk, duck pond, inflatables, and more. Help kids play, win prizes, and keep the excitement going all night.
Bonus: For every hour you volunteer, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket!
Be part of the carnival fun! Run exciting game and activity stations like bottle toss, candy walk, duck pond, inflatables, and more. Help kids play, win prizes, and keep the excitement going all night.
Bonus: For every hour you volunteer, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket!
Help wrap up an amazing night! Assist with breaking down games, gathering supplies, and returning the space to normal. Many hands make cleanup quick and easy.
Bonus: Every hour volunteered earns you an entry into a gift basket drawing!
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