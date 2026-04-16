Wyngate Elementary School Education Foundation Inc

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Wyngate Elementary School Education Foundation Inc

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Spring Carnival Exclusive Offerings Auction

Principal for a 1/2 Day (Morning)
$50

Starting bid

What is it like to be Ms. Guenthner? You'll spend a half day with Ms. G learning all the amazing things she does to make Wyngate a wonderful school! Pizza lunch is included.

Principal for a 1/2 Day (Afternoon)
$50

Starting bid

What is it like to be Ms. Guenthner? You'll spend a half day with Ms. G learning all the amazing things she does to make Wyngate a wonderful school! Pizza lunch is included.

4 Front Row Seats to the Spring Musical - Finding Nemo Kids
$50

Starting bid

Your awesome Wyngate Wildcat is in the musical and you want the best view? Bid on these front row seats!!

Be Mr. Hirshfeld for a 1/2 day (morning)
$50

Starting bid

Get to do all things assistant principal! Greet students at arrival, lead a "classroom observation", and enjoy a special pizza "lunch bunch" with friends! Your Wildcat will not want to miss this!

Be Mr. Hirshfeld for a 1/2 day (afternoon)
$50

Starting bid

Get to do all things assistant principal! Greet students at arrival, lead a "classroom observation", and enjoy a special pizza "lunch bunch" with friends! Your Wildcat will not want to miss this!

Be Ms Angie for a 1/2 day (morning)
$50

Starting bid

What is it like to be Ms. Angie? You'll spend a half day with Ms. Angie learning all the amazing things she does to make Wyngate a wonderful school! Pizza lunch is included.

Be Ms Angie for a 1/2 Day (afternoon)
$50

Starting bid

What is it like to be Ms. Angie? You'll spend a half day with Ms. Angie learning all the amazing things she does to make Wyngate a wonderful school! Pizza lunch is included.

4 Front Row Promotion Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Six years have flown by and it's time to watch your Wildcat move on to middle school! You'll have front row seats to cheer your child on and take the best pictures to share with your family and friends!

Your own Wyngate ES Parking Spot
$50

Starting bid

Please be at this special event at school, Mom. I'll try but the traffic lights on Old Georgetown won't work with you and you are already late. Wait - I won the parking space at the auction. You pull up, park, and walk in before it even starts! Win!

September 2026 Birthday Sign
$50

Starting bid

What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!

October 2026 Birthday Sign
$50

Starting bid

What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!

November 2026 Birthday Sign
$50

Starting bid

What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!

December 2026 Birthday Sign
$50

Starting bid

What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!

January 2027 Birthday Sign
$50

Starting bid

What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!

February 2027 Birthday Sign
$50

Starting bid

What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!

March 2027 Birthday Sign
$50

Starting bid

What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!

April 2027 Birthday Sign
$50

Starting bid

What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!

May 2027 Birthday Sign
$50

Starting bid

What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!

June 2027 Birthday Sign
$50

Starting bid

What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!