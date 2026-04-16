Spring Carnival Exclusive Offerings Auction

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Starting bid
What is it like to be Ms. Guenthner? You'll spend a half day with Ms. G learning all the amazing things she does to make Wyngate a wonderful school! Pizza lunch is included.
Starting bid
What is it like to be Ms. Guenthner? You'll spend a half day with Ms. G learning all the amazing things she does to make Wyngate a wonderful school! Pizza lunch is included.
Starting bid
Your awesome Wyngate Wildcat is in the musical and you want the best view? Bid on these front row seats!!
Starting bid
Get to do all things assistant principal! Greet students at arrival, lead a "classroom observation", and enjoy a special pizza "lunch bunch" with friends! Your Wildcat will not want to miss this!
Starting bid
Get to do all things assistant principal! Greet students at arrival, lead a "classroom observation", and enjoy a special pizza "lunch bunch" with friends! Your Wildcat will not want to miss this!
Starting bid
What is it like to be Ms. Angie? You'll spend a half day with Ms. Angie learning all the amazing things she does to make Wyngate a wonderful school! Pizza lunch is included.
Starting bid
What is it like to be Ms. Angie? You'll spend a half day with Ms. Angie learning all the amazing things she does to make Wyngate a wonderful school! Pizza lunch is included.
Starting bid
Six years have flown by and it's time to watch your Wildcat move on to middle school! You'll have front row seats to cheer your child on and take the best pictures to share with your family and friends!
Starting bid
Please be at this special event at school, Mom. I'll try but the traffic lights on Old Georgetown won't work with you and you are already late. Wait - I won the parking space at the auction. You pull up, park, and walk in before it even starts! Win!
Starting bid
What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!
Starting bid
What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!
Starting bid
What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!
Starting bid
What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!
Starting bid
What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!
Starting bid
What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!
Starting bid
What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!
Starting bid
What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!
Starting bid
What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!
Starting bid
What's better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating it all month long as the winner of the Birthday of the Month Auction. Your name will be displayed for the whole month!
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