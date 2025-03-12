Spring Carnival Raffle Basket 2025

Value $475+ DBH Hickory, LLC (4) Hickory Crawdads Ticket Vouchers Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (6) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf Frankie’s Fun Park $25 Gift Card LKN Miniature Golf (6) Admit One Passes Mini Golf & (6) FREE 12oz Snoballs Tetris Tumble XL Game RSES Family Donations: Top Golf $50 Gift Card Hasbro Gaming Piggy Piggy Card Game Kids VS Parents Family Card Game: How Well Do You Know Your Family? Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Family Card Game Moose Match Mayhem Speed-Matching Card Game Franklin Pro Hoops Basketball Game Days of Wonder Ticket to Ride: First Journey Mattel Games Set of 3 Card Games: UNO, Phase 10, ONO 99 Spin Master Games Linkee: The ‘yell out the link’ Trivia Game

Value $475+ DBH Hickory, LLC (4) Hickory Crawdads Ticket Vouchers Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (6) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf Frankie’s Fun Park $25 Gift Card LKN Miniature Golf (6) Admit One Passes Mini Golf & (6) FREE 12oz Snoballs Tetris Tumble XL Game RSES Family Donations: Top Golf $50 Gift Card Hasbro Gaming Piggy Piggy Card Game Kids VS Parents Family Card Game: How Well Do You Know Your Family? Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Family Card Game Moose Match Mayhem Speed-Matching Card Game Franklin Pro Hoops Basketball Game Days of Wonder Ticket to Ride: First Journey Mattel Games Set of 3 Card Games: UNO, Phase 10, ONO 99 Spin Master Games Linkee: The ‘yell out the link’ Trivia Game

More details...