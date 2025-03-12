Rock Springs Elementary PTO

Rock Springs Elementary PTO

Spring Carnival Raffle Basket 2025

Basket #1: Shop Local Basket
$1
Basket #1: Shop Local Kanpai $100 Gift Card Sports Page Food & Spirits $50 Gift Card Scooters Coffee $40 Gift Card Latitudes Bar and Grill $35 Gift Card LKN Cheesecakery: $20 Gift Card Food Lion (2100 N Hwy 16): $25 Gift Card, Ladies L Hooded Sweatshirt w/Denver, NC, Men’s Trucker Snapback Hat w/Denver, NC Carolina Eye Care: Denver FREE Eye Exam Whitlyn’s Boutique: Beatriz Ball 24oz Havanna White Bowl, Serving Utensils, Trivet, CJ Bella Co. Kitchen Towel, Scout ‘Pearls of Love’ Bracelet, Caylan Wax Co. Pineapple+Coconut Candle, Pink Bow Trucker Hat, White Bald Head Blues Trucker Hat, Men’s Golf Socks Albertine Florals: Gifts & Wine Albertine Gift Certificate, Mudpie Ceramic Plant Marker & Seed Set, Plant Pick ‘Time to Bloom,’ the Very Good Puzzle Company: Water’s Edge, Hidden World’s Coloring Book, Famille Perrin: Vallee Du Rhone Wine Denver Dog Supplies Warehouse: $25 Gift Card, Lamp Chop Dog Toy, Kong Crunch Air Ball, (2) Stella & Chewy’s Stella’s Shredders Meal Topper Pouches, (2) Etta Says! Dog Chew Sticks, Etta Says! Cookie Crunchers Dog Biscuit, Nateo Crunchy Biscuits, Pet House Car Air Freshener, Inception Dog Training Treats (Salmon), Zignature Dog Training Treats (Pork) Zignature Ziggy Bars
Basket #2: Get Outdoors
$1
Simple Modern (1) 40oz Trek Pivot Bottle (Blue) (1) 34oz Mesa Bottle (Pink) (1) 14oz Disney Summit Bottle (Frozen) (1) 14oz Universal Summit Bottle (Minions) Lake Ridge Outdoors: Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion, Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Stick, Sun Bum SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, Sun Bum SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Face Stick, Nomadix Fanny Pack, (2) Nomadix Ultralight Towel, (2) Nomadix Original Towel, Waboba Big Kahuna, Waboba Tropical Water Paddle Ball Set LKN Local Embroidered Patch Hat, Youth L “Lake Bum” Tee, Adult XL “Local” Tee, Bumper Sticker Outerbanks Provisions Folding Table w/Cup Holders, Cooler FlamePro Tabletop Propane Heater RSES Family Donations: Weber Jalapeno Pepper Seasoning SZHLUX Camping Hammock, Double & Single w/2 Tree Straps and Attached Carry Bag ASFANES 4 Person Waterproof Tent for Camping (Army Green) HERSHEY’S 8 S’mores Kit, 14oz MalloMe 5-Fork Long S’mores Sticks NEBO RAMBLER 20K Power Bank + Light NEBO Assist Air 1500XP Jump Starter & Air Compressor
Basket #3: Bustlin’ Birkdale
$1
Value $464 Cheesecake Factory $25 Gift Card Brixx Wood Fired Pizza $25 Gift Certificate Kilwins Triple Dessert Certificate Bartaco (2) Taco Time Dinner for Two Shake Shack (4) Complimentary Burgers & (4) Complimentary Scoops Icebox Studios (1) Week Pass – 3 Cryo + 4 Credits Pure Barre (1) 1 Month Unlimited Barre Bucks w/stickers & pens Beem (2) 50% Off Your First Session Igloo 2 Bottle Beverage Tote (tan) Vinha Da Coutada Velha Red Blend 2020, Product of Portugal LRUUIDDE Extra Large Picnic Blanket (Dark Blue, 80x80in) Cirkul 32oz Rose Gold Stainless Steel Water Bottle Starter Kit w/2 Flavor Cartridges
Basket #4: Level Up
$1
(Value: $465+) Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (4) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf Ninja Nation (4) 1 Hour Open Gym Passes Fearless Adventure Park (4) Courtesy Passes Frankie’s Fun Park $25 Gift Card Squishmellow Pokémon Pikachu Game & Grub $25 Gift Card Roblox $25 Gift Card RSES Family Donations: Nintendo eShop $35 Gift Card LEGO City Monster Truck LEGO Technic Backhoe Loader LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit Marvel Prime 3D 200 Piece Spiderman Puzzle Big Book of Coloring Boys w/alcohol markers Snugway Ergonomic Gaming Chair (Red)
Basket #5: Charlotte Sports
$1
(Value: $320) NASCAR Hall of Fame (4) General Admission Passes Carolina Panthers Memorabilia Black Legends Lithograph Football RSES Family Donations: Busiuw Clear Stadium Backpack 12x12x6 w/front pocket TOBVZOO Clear Crossbody Bag for Stadium/Concerts Franklin Sports Carolina Panthers Rubber Youth Football Franklin Sports Official MLS Charlotte FC Team Size 5 Soccer Ball
Basket #6: Large Party Fun!
$1
Value ($720+) Gastonia Ghost Peppers (20) Game of Choice Tickets Exclusive Cabana behind Ghost Peppers Dugout Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (20) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf
Basket #7: Front Row Motorsports
$1
Value ($750) Front Row Motorsports “VIP Race Weekend Experience” for (2) at the 2025 “Coca Cola 600” (Memorial Weekend) (2) Cup Series Team Hats – Love’s (No. 34) and Benebone (No. 38) (2) Signed Cup Series Crew Shirts – Todd Gilliland (No. 34 driver) and Zane Smith (No. 38 driver) (2) Signed Authentic Sunoco Truck Series Win Flags – Layne Riggs (No. 34 Truck Series driver w/2024 Truck Series Wins – Milwaukee Mile and Bristol Motor Speedway) (1) signed 1:24 scale Die Cast car – 2024 No. 38 Ruedebusch Ford (Todd Gilliland) (1) matchbox 1:64 scale Die Cast car – 2023 No. 34 Brickyard 400 Win (Michael McDowell)
Basket #8: Girls Just Want to Have Fun
$1
Value $440 Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (4) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf Rowan $100 Gift Card, 3 hair ties Aéropostale Pink Faux Fur Flowered Reading Pillow RSES Family Donations: Salbree The Original Microwaveable Silicone Bowl Popcorn Popper Pop n’Dulge Movie Night Popcorn Set, 16 Pack – 5 Gourmet Kernels, 5 Seasonings, 6 Bags Sywhitta 4-Tier Rolling Utility Cart Rainbow Loom Jumbo Bucket 8000 Rubber Bands Jewelry Kit Dupamind DIY Wristband Making Kit w/Charms Redtwo 5100 Clay Beads Bracelet Making Kit Big Book of Coloring Girls w/alcohol markers Nsrzua DIY Journal Kit SKYDUE 360 Rotating Pen/Art Supply Organizer (Purple) Arizona GameCo Smack it! Family Card Game Kinglucky Mini Karaoke Machine w/2 Wireless Microphones (Purple) LECLSTAR 50 LED Photo Clips String Lights, 17 ft w/remote, 8 modes Canitor Spa Headbands (2), Wrist Band Set w/Hair Clip (Purple/Pink) Sephora $25 Gift Card Flymiro Tri-Fold Vanity Makeup Mirror w/magnification, led lights, 180-degree rotation TWINKLE SPARKLE 6 Clip in Hair Tinsle Kit (Galaxy) Goody 60 Count Kids Ouchless Elastic Hair Ties GQLV 6 Colorful Hair Accessories: 3 Big Hair Claws, 3 Medium Flower Hair Clips
Basket #9: Spring Cleaning
$1
Value $315 Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (4) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf Shake Shack (4) Complimentary Burgers & (4) Complimentary Scoops AutoBell Car Wash (3) Full-Service Car Wash Passes RSES Family Donations: O’Cedar Microfiber Easywring Spin-mop & Bucket System Aivwis Angry Mom Microwave Steam Cleaner (Blue) Mitclear Window Cleaner: Silicone Squeegee & Microfiber Scrubber w/long handles (57IN) Bleam Multi-Surface Cleaning Bundle: (2) Mr. Clean Clean Freak & (2) Mr. Clean Magic Erasers HOMEXCEL 8-Pack Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Casabella Carry All Plastic Storage Caddy, 1.85 Gallon (Gray/Orange) Armor All 3-Piece Car Wash Kit (Soap, Mitt, Towel) Target $25 Gift Card DEWALT 12V Max* Lithium Ion Compact Task Light (Tool Only)
Basket #10: Curb Appeal
$1
Value $275 Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (4) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf Shake Shack (4) Complimentary Burgers & (4) Complimentary Scoops Décor Front Porch Mat ‘Hello’ Ray Padula flexLite 50ft Pro Duty Lightweight Hose Ray Padula Shower Pattern 33” Thumb Control Water Wand RSES Family Donations: (3) Decorative Outdoor Pillows SOLPEX 16 Pack Outdoor Solar Deck Lights Fiskars 15-Inch PowerGear Loppers Casabella Carry All Plastic Storage Caddy, 1.85 Gallon (Gray/Orange) DEWALT Tough Series Construction Jack DEWALT 20V Max* Brushless FlexVolt Advantage 2-Tool Combo Kit
Basket #11: Game ON!
$1
Value $475+ DBH Hickory, LLC (4) Hickory Crawdads Ticket Vouchers Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (6) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf Frankie’s Fun Park $25 Gift Card LKN Miniature Golf (6) Admit One Passes Mini Golf & (6) FREE 12oz Snoballs Tetris Tumble XL Game RSES Family Donations: Top Golf $50 Gift Card Hasbro Gaming Piggy Piggy Card Game Kids VS Parents Family Card Game: How Well Do You Know Your Family? Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Family Card Game Moose Match Mayhem Speed-Matching Card Game Franklin Pro Hoops Basketball Game Days of Wonder Ticket to Ride: First Journey Mattel Games Set of 3 Card Games: UNO, Phase 10, ONO 99 Spin Master Games Linkee: The ‘yell out the link’ Trivia Game
Basket #12: Visions & Vibes
$1
Value $530+ Children’s Theatre of Charlotte (4) Tickets to One Show in 2024-2025 Season Blumenthal Arts (2) Tickets to Eric Roberson on June 6 at Knight Theater Keys and Strings at LKN (4) 30 mins lessons & Music Tee (Large) RSES Family Donations: Big G Creative Kenny G Keepin’ It Saxy Game HWWR Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker w/2 Wireless Microphones The Creative Expert 72 Piece Molding Clay The Creative Expert 18 Acrylic Paints Soho Studio 6-Pack Canvas, 8×10 Soucolor 34 Dual Tip Art Brush Markers Large Print Stress Free Easy Color & Frame Coloring Pages Yagol 72 Premium Colored Drawing Pencils KTOJOY 100pcs Jumbo Wooden Craft Sticks PLAID Mod Podge Gloss ZFYOUNG Mini Hot Glue Gun w/10 mini sticks Surebonder Cordless Hot Glue Gun
Basket #13: Pamper Yourself
$1
Value $630+ Sweet Dreams Mattress & Furniture $50 Sweet Dreams Cash Free Delivery Coupon, Throw Blanket 4 Piece Queen Sheet Set in Pewter T-Shirt Candle, Koozies & (2) Magnet Clips Massage Heights – Jetton Village 60 Min Session Andelana Wellness Center, Spa & Salon $25 Gift Certificate for Hair, Massage or Hydrofacial Massage Envy – Denver (2) $60 Gift Card RSES Family Donations: Adventuridge 40oz Thirst Crusher 2.0 Tumbler (Teal/Purple) Kirkton House 8oz Matcha Latte Scented Candle Canitor Spa Headbands (2), Wrist Band Set w/Hair Clip (Black/White) Huefull Genuine Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set for Skin Care Carmex 3 Stick Moisturizing Lib Balm w/SPF 15 e.l.f. SKIN Holy Hydration! Hydrated Ever After Skincare, 5-Piece Mini Kit Aveeno Repairing CICA Foot Mask & Hand Mask Neutrogena (2) Hydro Boost Hydrogel Mask /kit-sch/ Deep Exfoliating Glove Ozyalo Luxury Bath Pillow for Tub Yirilan Premium Expandable Bathtub Tray Caddy
Basket #14: Fun in the SUN!
$1
Value $355+ Zootastic Park of Lake Norman (4) Admit One Passes Good Karma Ranch $100 Gift Certificate Riverbanks Zoo (4) Admit One Passes Outerbanks Provisions Folding Wagon RSES Family Donations: Cuisinart 13-Piece Wooden Handle Grill Set Weber Jalapeno Popper Seasoning Evriholder (2) 6pc ‘Tropic Like its hot’ Silicone Pineapple Popsicle Molds Coleman Color-Changing Citronella Lamp Mainstays (2) Beach Towel Cabana Mattel Games UNO Splash Waterproof Card Game on Take-Along Clip OKG 4-Pack Water Blasters WABALLO 6 Piece Reusable Water Balloons SwimWays Hydro Waterproof Football Flydot Pickleball Set; 4 Paddles, 4 Balls, Carrying Bag DSIUE Waterproof/Sandproof Beach Bag w/Cooler AutoXS Portable Travel or Gaming Table (Fox) NEBO 12000 Power Bank
Basket #15: Family Fun!
$1
Value $480+ Catawba Science Center (4) General Admission, Youth or Adult Urban Air Adventure Park (4) Deluxe Tickets & (4) Coloring Sheets Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (4) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf Titan 40-Can Collapsible Cooler RSES Family Donations: GoSports 90mm Composite Bocce Ball Set GoSports Slammo Game Ciroa Outdoor Paddle Ball Set Spin Master Games Hedbanz 2023 Edition Spin Master Games Beat the Parents Artfeel Photo Album 4×6 w/300 Pockets Mudpuppy 1000pc Puzzle: All Are Welcome Here Cra-Z-Art Modeling Clay 24 Rainbow Colors Soucolor 34 Dual Tip Art Brush Markers DASH Hot Air Popcorn Popper Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Set; 3 Kernel Packs, 5 Gourmet Seasonings HERSHEY’S 8 S’mores Kit, 14oz

