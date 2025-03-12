Spring Carnival Raffle Basket 2025

Basket #1: Shop Local
Kanpai $100 Gift Card
Sports Page Food & Spirits $50 Gift Card
Scooters Coffee $40 Gift Card
Latitudes Bar and Grill $35 Gift Card
LKN Cheesecakery: $20 Gift Card
Food Lion (2100 N Hwy 16): $25 Gift Card, Ladies L Hooded Sweatshirt w/Denver, NC, Men’s Trucker Snapback Hat w/Denver, NC
Carolina Eye Care: Denver FREE Eye Exam
Whitlyn’s Boutique: Beatriz Ball 24oz Havanna White Bowl, Serving Utensils, Trivet, CJ Bella Co. Kitchen Towel, Scout ‘Pearls of Love’ Bracelet, Caylan Wax Co. Pineapple+Coconut Candle, Pink Bow Trucker Hat, White Bald Head Blues Trucker Hat, Men’s Golf Socks
Albertine Florals: Gifts & Wine Albertine Gift Certificate, Mudpie Ceramic Plant Marker & Seed Set, Plant Pick ‘Time to Bloom,’ the Very Good Puzzle Company: Water’s Edge, Hidden World’s Coloring Book, Famille Perrin: Vallee Du Rhone Wine
Denver Dog Supplies Warehouse: $25 Gift Card, Lamp Chop Dog Toy, Kong Crunch Air Ball, (2) Stella & Chewy’s Stella’s Shredders Meal Topper Pouches, (2) Etta Says! Dog Chew Sticks, Etta Says! Cookie Crunchers Dog Biscuit, Nateo Crunchy Biscuits, Pet House Car Air Freshener, Inception Dog Training Treats (Salmon), Zignature Dog Training Treats (Pork) Zignature Ziggy Bars
Basket #2: Get Outdoors
$1
Simple Modern (1) 40oz Trek Pivot Bottle (Blue)
(1) 34oz Mesa Bottle (Pink)
(1) 14oz Disney Summit Bottle (Frozen)
(1) 14oz Universal Summit Bottle (Minions)
Lake Ridge Outdoors: Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion, Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Stick, Sun Bum SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, Sun Bum SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Face Stick, Nomadix Fanny Pack, (2) Nomadix Ultralight Towel, (2) Nomadix Original Towel, Waboba Big Kahuna, Waboba Tropical Water Paddle Ball Set
LKN Local Embroidered Patch Hat, Youth L “Lake Bum” Tee, Adult XL “Local” Tee, Bumper Sticker
Outerbanks Provisions Folding Table w/Cup Holders, Cooler
FlamePro Tabletop Propane Heater
RSES Family Donations:
Weber Jalapeno Pepper Seasoning
SZHLUX Camping Hammock, Double & Single w/2 Tree Straps and Attached Carry Bag
ASFANES 4 Person Waterproof Tent for Camping (Army Green)
HERSHEY’S 8 S’mores Kit, 14oz
MalloMe 5-Fork Long S’mores Sticks
NEBO RAMBLER 20K Power Bank + Light
NEBO Assist Air 1500XP Jump Starter & Air Compressor
Basket #3: Bustlin’ Birkdale
$1
Value $464
Cheesecake Factory $25 Gift Card
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza $25 Gift Certificate
Kilwins Triple Dessert Certificate
Bartaco (2) Taco Time Dinner for Two
Shake Shack (4) Complimentary Burgers & (4) Complimentary Scoops
Icebox Studios (1) Week Pass – 3 Cryo + 4 Credits
Pure Barre (1) 1 Month Unlimited Barre Bucks w/stickers & pens
Beem (2) 50% Off Your First Session
Igloo 2 Bottle Beverage Tote (tan)
Vinha Da Coutada Velha Red Blend 2020, Product of Portugal
LRUUIDDE Extra Large Picnic Blanket (Dark Blue, 80x80in)
Cirkul 32oz Rose Gold Stainless Steel Water Bottle Starter Kit w/2 Flavor Cartridges
Basket #4: Level Up
$1
(Value: $465+)
Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (4) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf
Ninja Nation (4) 1 Hour Open Gym Passes
Fearless Adventure Park (4) Courtesy Passes
Frankie’s Fun Park $25 Gift Card
Squishmellow Pokémon Pikachu
Game & Grub $25 Gift Card
Roblox $25 Gift Card
RSES Family Donations:
Nintendo eShop $35 Gift Card
LEGO City Monster Truck
LEGO Technic Backhoe Loader
LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit
Marvel Prime 3D 200 Piece Spiderman Puzzle
Big Book of Coloring Boys w/alcohol markers
Snugway Ergonomic Gaming Chair (Red)
Basket #5: Charlotte Sports
$1
(Value: $320)
NASCAR Hall of Fame (4) General Admission Passes
Carolina Panthers Memorabilia Black Legends Lithograph Football
RSES Family Donations:
Busiuw Clear Stadium Backpack 12x12x6 w/front pocket
TOBVZOO Clear Crossbody Bag for Stadium/Concerts
Franklin Sports Carolina Panthers Rubber Youth Football
Franklin Sports Official MLS Charlotte FC Team Size 5 Soccer Ball
Basket #6: Large Party Fun!
$1
Value ($720+)
Gastonia Ghost Peppers
(20) Game of Choice Tickets
Exclusive Cabana behind Ghost Peppers Dugout
Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte
(20) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf
Basket #7: Front Row Motorsports
$1
Value ($750)
Front Row Motorsports “VIP Race Weekend Experience” for (2) at the 2025 “Coca Cola 600” (Memorial Weekend)
(2) Cup Series Team Hats – Love’s (No. 34) and Benebone (No. 38)
(2) Signed Cup Series Crew Shirts – Todd Gilliland (No. 34 driver) and Zane Smith (No. 38 driver)
(2) Signed Authentic Sunoco Truck Series Win Flags – Layne Riggs (No. 34 Truck Series driver w/2024 Truck Series Wins – Milwaukee Mile and Bristol Motor Speedway)
(1) signed 1:24 scale Die Cast car – 2024 No. 38 Ruedebusch Ford (Todd Gilliland)
(1) matchbox 1:64 scale Die Cast car – 2023 No. 34 Brickyard 400 Win (Michael McDowell)
Basket #8: Girls Just Want to Have Fun
$1
Value $440
Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (4) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf
Rowan $100 Gift Card, 3 hair ties
Aéropostale Pink Faux Fur Flowered Reading Pillow
RSES Family Donations:
Salbree The Original Microwaveable Silicone Bowl Popcorn Popper
Pop n’Dulge Movie Night Popcorn Set, 16 Pack – 5 Gourmet Kernels, 5 Seasonings, 6 Bags
Sywhitta 4-Tier Rolling Utility Cart
Rainbow Loom Jumbo Bucket 8000 Rubber Bands Jewelry Kit
Dupamind DIY Wristband Making Kit w/Charms
Redtwo 5100 Clay Beads Bracelet Making Kit
Big Book of Coloring Girls w/alcohol markers
Nsrzua DIY Journal Kit
SKYDUE 360 Rotating Pen/Art Supply Organizer (Purple)
Arizona GameCo Smack it! Family Card Game
Kinglucky Mini Karaoke Machine w/2 Wireless Microphones (Purple)
LECLSTAR 50 LED Photo Clips String Lights, 17 ft w/remote, 8 modes
Canitor Spa Headbands (2), Wrist Band Set w/Hair Clip (Purple/Pink)
Sephora $25 Gift Card
Flymiro Tri-Fold Vanity Makeup Mirror w/magnification, led lights, 180-degree rotation
TWINKLE SPARKLE 6 Clip in Hair Tinsle Kit (Galaxy)
Goody 60 Count Kids Ouchless Elastic Hair Ties
GQLV 6 Colorful Hair Accessories: 3 Big Hair Claws, 3 Medium Flower Hair Clips
Basket #9: Spring Cleaning
$1
Value $315
Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (4) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf
Shake Shack (4) Complimentary Burgers & (4) Complimentary Scoops
AutoBell Car Wash (3) Full-Service Car Wash Passes
RSES Family Donations:
O’Cedar Microfiber Easywring Spin-mop & Bucket System
Aivwis Angry Mom Microwave Steam Cleaner (Blue)
Mitclear Window Cleaner: Silicone Squeegee & Microfiber Scrubber w/long handles (57IN)
Bleam Multi-Surface Cleaning Bundle: (2) Mr. Clean Clean Freak & (2) Mr. Clean Magic Erasers
HOMEXCEL 8-Pack Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Casabella Carry All Plastic Storage Caddy, 1.85 Gallon (Gray/Orange)
Armor All 3-Piece Car Wash Kit (Soap, Mitt, Towel)
Target $25 Gift Card
DEWALT 12V Max* Lithium Ion Compact Task Light (Tool Only)
Basket #10: Curb Appeal
$1
Value $275
Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (4) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf
Shake Shack (4) Complimentary Burgers & (4) Complimentary Scoops
Décor Front Porch Mat ‘Hello’
Ray Padula flexLite 50ft Pro Duty Lightweight Hose
Ray Padula Shower Pattern 33” Thumb Control Water Wand
RSES Family Donations:
(3) Decorative Outdoor Pillows
SOLPEX 16 Pack Outdoor Solar Deck Lights
Fiskars 15-Inch PowerGear Loppers
Casabella Carry All Plastic Storage Caddy, 1.85 Gallon (Gray/Orange)
DEWALT Tough Series Construction Jack
DEWALT 20V Max* Brushless FlexVolt Advantage 2-Tool Combo Kit
Basket #11: Game ON!
$1
Value $475+
DBH Hickory, LLC (4) Hickory Crawdads Ticket Vouchers
Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (6) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf
Frankie’s Fun Park $25 Gift Card
LKN Miniature Golf (6) Admit One Passes Mini Golf & (6) FREE 12oz Snoballs
Tetris Tumble XL Game
RSES Family Donations:
Top Golf $50 Gift Card
Hasbro Gaming Piggy Piggy Card Game
Kids VS Parents Family Card Game: How Well Do You Know Your Family?
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Family Card Game
Moose Match Mayhem Speed-Matching Card Game
Franklin Pro Hoops Basketball Game
Days of Wonder Ticket to Ride: First Journey
Mattel Games Set of 3 Card Games: UNO, Phase 10, ONO 99
Spin Master Games Linkee: The ‘yell out the link’ Trivia Game
Basket #12: Visions & Vibes
$1
Value $530+
Children’s Theatre of Charlotte (4) Tickets to One Show in 2024-2025 Season
Blumenthal Arts (2) Tickets to Eric Roberson on June 6 at Knight Theater
Keys and Strings at LKN (4) 30 mins lessons & Music Tee (Large)
RSES Family Donations:
Big G Creative Kenny G Keepin’ It Saxy Game
HWWR Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker w/2 Wireless Microphones
The Creative Expert 72 Piece Molding Clay
The Creative Expert 18 Acrylic Paints
Soho Studio 6-Pack Canvas, 8×10
Soucolor 34 Dual Tip Art Brush Markers
Large Print Stress Free Easy Color & Frame Coloring Pages
Yagol 72 Premium Colored Drawing Pencils
KTOJOY 100pcs Jumbo Wooden Craft Sticks
PLAID Mod Podge Gloss
ZFYOUNG Mini Hot Glue Gun w/10 mini sticks
Surebonder Cordless Hot Glue Gun
Basket #13: Pamper Yourself
$1
Value $630+
Sweet Dreams Mattress & Furniture $50 Sweet Dreams Cash
Free Delivery Coupon, Throw Blanket
4 Piece Queen Sheet Set in Pewter
T-Shirt
Candle, Koozies & (2) Magnet Clips
Massage Heights – Jetton Village 60 Min Session
Andelana Wellness Center, Spa & Salon $25 Gift Certificate for Hair, Massage or Hydrofacial
Massage Envy – Denver (2) $60 Gift Card
RSES Family Donations:
Adventuridge 40oz Thirst Crusher 2.0 Tumbler (Teal/Purple)
Kirkton House 8oz Matcha Latte Scented Candle
Canitor Spa Headbands (2), Wrist Band Set w/Hair Clip (Black/White)
Huefull Genuine Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set for Skin Care
Carmex 3 Stick Moisturizing Lib Balm w/SPF 15
e.l.f. SKIN Holy Hydration! Hydrated Ever After Skincare, 5-Piece Mini Kit
Aveeno Repairing CICA Foot Mask & Hand Mask
Neutrogena (2) Hydro Boost Hydrogel Mask
/kit-sch/ Deep Exfoliating Glove
Ozyalo Luxury Bath Pillow for Tub
Yirilan Premium Expandable Bathtub Tray Caddy
Basket #14: Fun in the SUN!
$1
Value $355+
Zootastic Park of Lake Norman (4) Admit One Passes
Good Karma Ranch $100 Gift Certificate
Riverbanks Zoo (4) Admit One Passes
Outerbanks Provisions Folding Wagon
RSES Family Donations:
Cuisinart 13-Piece Wooden Handle Grill Set
Weber Jalapeno Popper Seasoning
Evriholder (2) 6pc ‘Tropic Like its hot’ Silicone Pineapple Popsicle Molds
Coleman Color-Changing Citronella Lamp
Mainstays (2) Beach Towel Cabana
Mattel Games UNO Splash Waterproof Card Game on Take-Along Clip
OKG 4-Pack Water Blasters
WABALLO 6 Piece Reusable Water Balloons
SwimWays Hydro Waterproof Football
Flydot Pickleball Set; 4 Paddles, 4 Balls, Carrying Bag
DSIUE Waterproof/Sandproof Beach Bag w/Cooler
AutoXS Portable Travel or Gaming Table (Fox)
NEBO 12000 Power Bank
Basket #15: Family Fun!
$1
Value $480+
Catawba Science Center (4) General Admission, Youth or Adult
Urban Air Adventure Park (4) Deluxe Tickets & (4) Coloring Sheets
Monster Mini Golf – Charlotte (4) Admit One Passes for Mini Golf
Titan 40-Can Collapsible Cooler
RSES Family Donations:
GoSports 90mm Composite Bocce Ball Set
GoSports Slammo Game
Ciroa Outdoor Paddle Ball Set
Spin Master Games Hedbanz 2023 Edition
Spin Master Games Beat the Parents
Artfeel Photo Album 4×6 w/300 Pockets
Mudpuppy 1000pc Puzzle: All Are Welcome Here
Cra-Z-Art Modeling Clay 24 Rainbow Colors
Soucolor 34 Dual Tip Art Brush Markers
DASH Hot Air Popcorn Popper
Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Set; 3 Kernel Packs, 5 Gourmet Seasonings
HERSHEY’S 8 S’mores Kit, 14oz
