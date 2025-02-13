First United Methodist Church Coral Gables
2025 Spring Carnival Sponsorships
Cotton Candy
$400
Popcorn
$400
Drinks
$400
Circus Theme Play Center
$800
Block Party Bounce House
$800
Ferris Wheel
$1,000
DJ
$1,000
Rock Wall
$1,200
Pirate Ship
$2,500
Jam with Jamie
$2,500
Jam with Jamie will join us for live entertainment from 10:30 to 1:30 in Founders Hall!
