2025 Spring Carnival Sponsorships

Cotton Candy item
Cotton Candy
$400

Popcorn item
Popcorn
$400

Drinks item
Drinks
$400

Circus Theme Play Center item
Circus Theme Play Center
$800

Block Party Bounce House item
Block Party Bounce House
$800

Ferris Wheel item
Ferris Wheel
$1,000

DJ item
DJ
$1,000

Rock Wall item
Rock Wall
$1,200

Pirate Ship item
Pirate Ship
$2,500

Jam with Jamie item
Jam with Jamie
$2,500

Jam with Jamie will join us for live entertainment from 10:30 to 1:30 in Founders Hall!

