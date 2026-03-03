JuxtaHub Spring Ceramics Sessions

Offered by
Ready to elevate your ceramic practice? This intermediate class builds on foundational skills through hands-on instruction, demonstrations, and dedicated practice time.
Wheel Work: Master essential forms—cylinders, cups, and bowls—while learning efficient techniques like throwing off the hump. Develop the muscle memory and centering consistency that separates beginners from confident throwers.
Hand-Building: Move beyond basics into intentional, complex construction. Create lidded vessels, multi-section pieces, and sculptural forms using refined slab, coil, and pinch techniques.
Design & Surface: Learn to work in series with attention to proportion and visual rhythm. Explore texture through carving, stamping, and slip decoration. Make informed glaze selections that enhance your forms rather than diminish them.
Studio Access: Gain exclusive open studio hours — your time to experiment, fail forward, and push your practice between classes.
Each student receives a 50lb bag of clay to start, with additional clay available for purchase as your ambitions grow.
LISA CARUSO taught ceramics at Emmaus High School for 24 years. She has a BFA with a concentration in clay and a minor in fibers and postgraduate work includes a certificate degree in photography, a PA certification to teach art K-12, an MFA in ceramics including studies in Italy, and a variety of other Master's level fine art and art education courses.
DEB SLAHTA is a resident artist at JuxtaHub! She explores the vessel as a three-dimensional canvas, producing finely crafted raku and stoneware ceramics. Known for precise designs, she utilizes geometric constructions and patterned motifs on the surface of the pot.
Additional work abandons the well defined divisions of space; brushstrokes and multiple layers of glaze combine and flow, to create a more painterly approach. She is a native of Hellertown, Pennsylvania and is a lifelong resident of the Lehigh Valley.
While attending Moravian College, Deborah began a lifelong passion for clay, graduating in 1977 with a degree in Mathematics. Her work has been exhibited in national and regional shows, including “PA Craft”; at the State Museum in Harrisburg, “Area Artists 2017” at Lehigh University, and is a participating artist at “Cocktails and Collecting” at the Allentown Art Museum.
Get your hands dirty and dive into clay in this fun, beginner-friendly ceramics class! Taught by a passionate artist, you'll explore handbuilding (pinch, coil, and slab), wheel-throwing, and glazing techniques—no experience needed.
You'll learn to center and shape clay on the wheel, decorate and glaze your creations, and finish your pieces in a professional studio setting. With group demos, one-on-one guidance, and plenty of studio time, you'll build confidence while making bowls, mugs, and more. Come ready to create, experiment, and fall in love with clay
Each student will be given a 25lb bag of clay to start the class, with the option to purchase another 25lb bag during the course of the class if needed.
MEGAN PADDEN was born and raised in the Lehigh Valley. She studied at West Virginia University and graduated with a BFA in Fine Arts, a concentration in ceramics, and a K-12 teaching certification. While there she studied abroad in China.
She has been teaching groups of all ages for 20 years, including time spent at the Banana Factory in Bethlehem. Her first love was wheel throwing, but Megan also continues to explore all aspects of hand building.
