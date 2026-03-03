JuxtaHub Spring Ceramics Sessions

Membership Discounts To receive your membership discount, please contact Executive Director, Ryan Hill at [email protected].

Ready to elevate your ceramic practice? This intermediate class builds on foundational skills through hands-on instruction, demonstrations, and dedicated practice time.





Wheel Work: Master essential forms—cylinders, cups, and bowls—while learning efficient techniques like throwing off the hump. Develop the muscle memory and centering consistency that separates beginners from confident throwers.

Hand-Building: Move beyond basics into intentional, complex construction. Create lidded vessels, multi-section pieces, and sculptural forms using refined slab, coil, and pinch techniques.





Design & Surface: Learn to work in series with attention to proportion and visual rhythm. Explore texture through carving, stamping, and slip decoration. Make informed glaze selections that enhance your forms rather than diminish them.

Studio Access: Gain exclusive open studio hours — your time to experiment, fail forward, and push your practice between classes.





Each student receives a 50lb bag of clay to start, with additional clay available for purchase as your ambitions grow.





LISA CARUSO taught ceramics at Emmaus High School for 24 years. She has a BFA with a concentration in clay and a minor in fibers and postgraduate work includes a certificate degree in photography, a PA certification to teach art K-12, an MFA in ceramics including studies in Italy, and a variety of other Master's level fine art and art education courses.