One-Day Retreat: Padampa Sangye’s Instructions to Machig

Hosted by
About this event
$
This rate reflects the true cost of offering the retreat, covering teacher support, administrative time, organizational expenses, plus helping others to attend. Choosing this option helps sustain the sangha and allows us to continue offering accessible programs for all.
This rate reflects the true cost of offering the retreat, administrative time, and organizational expenses. Choosing this option helps sustain the sangha and allows us to continue offering accessible programs for all.
An option for students, low-income participants, or anyone currently facing financial constraints. Please choose this rate if it helps make your participation possible.
An option for those with very limited financial means. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Offer what you can; your presence and sincerity of practice are deeply valued.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!