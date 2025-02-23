Spring Classes, Thursdays

Thursdays 4:00 - 5:00
April 3 - May 22
In this class students will program a small robot in a variety of ways. They will explore various approaches to integrate sensors for autonomous and tele-op control.
VEX V5 Mechanisms
$150
Thursdays 5:15 - 6:15
April 3 - May 22
Explore how to build and program various mechanisms that are useful for robotics. Drivetrains, lifts, grabbers and intakes just to name a few. This class is open to everyone but is particularly valuable for students who are interested in joining one of our competitive VEX V5 robotics teams.
