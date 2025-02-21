Spring Classes, Tuesdays

Tuesdays 4:00 - 4:45
April 1 - Apr 22
Do you like building things with common household items?
In this class students will use arts and crafts materials to build and test various structures or devices. Bridges made of spaghetti, boats made of clay, towers made of paper, and more! A new challenge every week!
Tuesdays 4:00 - 4:45
April 1 - Apr 22
Do you like building things with common household items?
In this class students will use arts and crafts materials to build and test various structures or devices. Bridges made of spaghetti, boats made of clay, towers made of paper, and more! A new challenge every week!
Weekly Engineering Challenge II
$45
Tuesdays 4:00 - 4:45
April 29 - May 20
Do you like building things with common household items?
In this class students will use arts and crafts materials to build and test various structures or devices. Bridges made of spaghetti, boats made of clay, towers made of paper, and more! A new challenge every week!
Tuesdays 4:00 - 4:45
April 29 - May 20
Do you like building things with common household items?
In this class students will use arts and crafts materials to build and test various structures or devices. Bridges made of spaghetti, boats made of clay, towers made of paper, and more! A new challenge every week!
Fun With micro:bit
$120
Tuesdays 5:00 - 6:00
April 1 - May 20
Recommended for grades 4 and up.
In this class students will work with a tiny computer called a micro:bit that can be used to interface with the real world in a multitude of ways.
Tuesdays 5:00 - 6:00
April 1 - May 20
Recommended for grades 4 and up.
In this class students will work with a tiny computer called a micro:bit that can be used to interface with the real world in a multitude of ways.
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