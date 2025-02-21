Spring Classes, Tuesdays

Tuesdays 4:00 - 4:45 April 29 - May 20 Do you like building things with common household items? In this class students will use arts and crafts materials to build and test various structures or devices. Bridges made of spaghetti, boats made of clay, towers made of paper, and more! A new challenge every week!

Tuesdays 4:00 - 4:45 April 29 - May 20 Do you like building things with common household items? In this class students will use arts and crafts materials to build and test various structures or devices. Bridges made of spaghetti, boats made of clay, towers made of paper, and more! A new challenge every week!

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