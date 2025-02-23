Spring Classes, Wednesdays

Wednesdays 4:00 - 5:00
April 2 - May 21
In this class students will design and program their own retro style videogame. No previous programming experience necessary.
Wednesdays 4:00 - 5:00
April 2 - May 21
In this class students will design and program their own retro style videogame. No previous programming experience necessary.
VEX IQ Mechanisms
$125
Wednesdays 5:15 - 6:15
April 2 - May 21
Explore how to build and program various mechanisms that are useful for robotics. Drivetrains, lifts, grabbers and intakes just to name a few. This class is open to everyone but is particularly valuable for students who are interested in joining one of our competitive robotics teams.
Wednesdays 5:15 - 6:15
April 2 - May 21
Explore how to build and program various mechanisms that are useful for robotics. Drivetrains, lifts, grabbers and intakes just to name a few. This class is open to everyone but is particularly valuable for students who are interested in joining one of our competitive robotics teams.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!