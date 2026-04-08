💐 Spring Concert 2026 💐 Carnation Ovation at Reynolds Middle School

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$
1 Single Carnation Stem (We select color)
Includes:
+ Note and Tissue Paper
3 Assorted Carnation Stems
Includes:
+ Note and Tissue Paper
6 Assorted Carnation Stems
Includes:
+ Note and Tissue Paper
Double your RMS Music Program support!! Donate a single carnation stem to a hardworking instructor or staff member who helped make our concert possible.
Carnations will be added to bouquets and presented to staff members after the performance.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!