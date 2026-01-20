Hosted by

Rockford Spring Creek Elementary School PTO

Spring Conferences - Snack Donation Sign Up

Crakers & Chips
Potato chips, baked chips, pretzels, popcorn, crackers

Trail Mix snack packs
Individual pre-packaged bags

Bars & Bites
Granola bars, protein/energy bars, cereal bars, fruit & nut bars

Sweet Treats
Single-serve packs of cookies, rice crispy treats, mini desserts, individually wrapped candy

Fruit & Healthy Options
Fruit pouches/cups, dried fruit packs, fruit snacks, cheese sticks,

Soda
Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite

Drinks (not soda)
Case of bottled water, coffee pods for Keurig machine, shelf-stable creamer, flavored sparkling water

