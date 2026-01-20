Spring Conferences - Snack Donation Sign Up

Hosted by
About this event
Potato chips, baked chips, pretzels, popcorn, crackers
Individual pre-packaged bags
Granola bars, protein/energy bars, cereal bars, fruit & nut bars
Single-serve packs of cookies, rice crispy treats, mini desserts, individually wrapped candy
Fruit pouches/cups, dried fruit packs, fruit snacks, cheese sticks,
Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite
Case of bottled water, coffee pods for Keurig machine, shelf-stable creamer, flavored sparkling water
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!