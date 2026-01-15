2026 Sunshine District Spring Convention

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Save by buying early, available 30 days before contest or more (Cut-off April 2, at 11:55pm). Valid for Competitors and Audience.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Standard pricing available until 7 days before the event (Cut-off April 24 at 11:55pm) Valid for Competitors and Audience.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Full Pricing begins within 7 days of the event. Valid for Competitors and Audience.
Save by buying early, available 30 days before contest or more (Cut-off April 2, at 11:55pm), ages 12-25. Valid for Competitors and Audience.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Standard pricing available until 7 days before the event (Cut-off April 24 at 11:55pm), ages 12-25. Valid for Competitors and Audience.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Full Pricing begins within 7 days of the event, ages 12-25. Valid for Competitors and Audience.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Save by buying early, available 30 days before contest or more (Cut-off April 2, at 11:55pm) 50-Year Members Only. Valid for Competitors and Audience.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Standard pricing available until 7 days before the event (Cut-off April 24 at 11:55pm), 50-Year Members Only. Valid for Competitors and Audience.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Full Pricing begins within 7 days of the event, 50-Year Members Only. Valid for Competitors and Audience.
Single-Event ticket to attend Friday Night Quartet Semi-Finals ONLY. This is not a valid registration for Competitors.
Single-Event ticket to attend Satuday Morning Chorus Contest ONLY. This is not a valid registration for Competitors.
Single-Event ticket to attend Saturday Night Quartet Finals ONLY. This is not a valid registration for Competitors.
New SUN Member First-Time Attendee tickets are reserved for anyone who is a Sunshine District paying dues member attending their first Sunshine District Convention.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!