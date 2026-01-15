Sunshine District of the Barbershop Harmony Society

Hosted by

Sunshine District of the Barbershop Harmony Society

About this event

2026 Sunshine District Spring Convention

500 S Legacy Trail

St. Augustine, FL 32092, USA

General Admission All Events Adult (Early-Bird)
$60
Available until Apr 2

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Save by buying early, available 30 days before contest or more (Cut-off April 2, at 11:55pm). Valid for Competitors and Audience.

General Admission All Events Adult (Standard)
$70
Available until Apr 25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Standard pricing available until 7 days before the event (Cut-off April 24 at 11:55pm) Valid for Competitors and Audience.

General Admission (Full Price)
$80

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Full Pricing begins within 7 days of the event. Valid for Competitors and Audience.

Youth All Events (Early-Bird)
$30
Available until Apr 3

Save by buying early, available 30 days before contest or more (Cut-off April 2, at 11:55pm), ages 12-25. Valid for Competitors and Audience.

Youth All Events (Standard)
$35
Available until Apr 24

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Standard pricing available until 7 days before the event (Cut-off April 24 at 11:55pm), ages 12-25. Valid for Competitors and Audience.

Youth All Events (Full Price)
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Full Pricing begins within 7 days of the event, ages 12-25. Valid for Competitors and Audience.

50-Year BHS Member Early-Bird
$30
Available until Apr 2

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Save by buying early, available 30 days before contest or more (Cut-off April 2, at 11:55pm) 50-Year Members Only. Valid for Competitors and Audience.

50-Year BHS Member (Standard)
$35
Available until Apr 24

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Standard pricing available until 7 days before the event (Cut-off April 24 at 11:55pm), 50-Year Members Only. Valid for Competitors and Audience.

50-Year BHS Member (Full Price)
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Full Pricing begins within 7 days of the event, 50-Year Members Only. Valid for Competitors and Audience.

Single Event - Friday Quartet Semifinals
$30

Single-Event ticket to attend Friday Night Quartet Semi-Finals ONLY. This is not a valid registration for Competitors.

Single Event - Saturday Chorus Contest
$25

Single-Event ticket to attend Satuday Morning Chorus Contest ONLY. This is not a valid registration for Competitors.

Single Event - Saturday Quartet Final
$30

Single-Event ticket to attend Saturday Night Quartet Finals ONLY. This is not a valid registration for Competitors.

New SUN Member First-Time Attendee
Free

New SUN Member First-Time Attendee tickets are reserved for anyone who is a Sunshine District paying dues member attending their first Sunshine District Convention.

Add a donation for Sunshine District of the Barbershop Harmony Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!